Brad Cesmat lends some wisdom to ArizonaVarsity.com in the form of his "Word of the Week."

Is being present with your friends and family more important to you than responding to someone's post on social media? Do you really have to comment as soon as you see something you don’t agree with, or should you practice the art of grace and tolerance?

Are you really “blessed and amazed” to get a scholarship offer or are you just posting those words because you want the college to see that you are paying attention to them?

In short, are you paying entirely too much attention to your phone and not being present in the moment because some faceless, nameless person (or bot) has got you distracted?

A high end personal trainer was telling me the other day about how he sees high school kids come into his place with tight and balled up hands, arms, wrists because they’re sitting around playing on their phones all day. I gravitate to the players who are training at a high level and are taking care of their business. They stand out in a world of posers.

With all that is going on in the world right now, give your thumb a break from scrolling. Put your phone on the charger and forget about it. Check your email at certain times of the day. You’ll be better for it.

With that thought as the backdrop, this week's word of wisdom is Tolerance.

If you don’t believe in someone's opinion or behavior, it doesn’t mean you get distracted from your tasks at hand. If you’re practicing being tolerant, you won’t be constantly picking up your phone looking to pick a fight, complain, be negative, be distracted. You can’t make up for lost time because you’ve been scrolling or saying “look at me”.

That doesn't mean that there aren't times to stand up for something, but I see and hear many, many people who spend hours a day on their social feeds wasting time...

Be better than that...