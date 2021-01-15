ArizonaVarsity - Brad Cesmat's Words of the Week: Turn the Page

I want to encourage you as we turn the page on 2020 to look for the good in your life. Flip the script. Counting your blessings isn't something to do just when everything is rolling along smoothly. No matter what stage or age you are in life, getting rid of the sludge isn't easy. I'm not one for New Year's resolutions, but I do have a running checklist of personal things I want to improve upon in the coming days. It may take five years or five days to accomplish the goal or dream, but I've drilled down enough to know it's something that I want to do.

Saying "2020 sucked" just isn't in my daily thought process. You can't accomplish big things if you're living life looking in the rearview mirror.

Yes, I had some awful moments. Moments that I'll never forget. Yes, I saw some of the worst in society over the last year. Division, anger, hostility, death, etc. Are you in the same boat as me?

But I also went on a hike with Ralph Amsden last March, right before the world shut down. Ralph shared with me his vision of a community where his friend could be creatives. He launched this platform that you're on right now. He didn't know how he'd get to this point, but he took a leap of faith and created something that is good. Chilly took a lead of faith and said, "you know what, I'm going to create a bowl game for two high school football teams that deserve another game". He created the "Chilly Bowl". Someone out in our world decided to create a platform called Zoom, which made life easier for all of us to communicate during the pandemic. You can find the good if you look hard enough.

Don't get stuck. Don't let the sludge pull you down. If you come to this site, it means you have an interest in your community. It means you like to see competition. It means you have an interest outside instead of the mundane routine of get-up, go to work, come home, pay bills, eat a meal, and go to bed. Get your fire back in 2021. Cut out the habit that you know is destructive. Update the resume. Move on from the toxic people in your life. If your circle is full of discouragers, how are you ever going to accomplish YOUR dreams.