ArizonaVarsity - Building a Program: Desert Vista's Gino Crump

In this series from Gregg Rosenberg, we'll take a look at how some of the state's prep basketball coaches philosophies around building a program. The third coach in the 'Building a Program' series: Desert Vista's Gino Crump.

When did you start in the game of basketball?

'I started playing basketball in 1974.'

Who started you on this path of becoming a coach?

'I started coaching by accident when my boys and girls club coach had an emergency and did not show up for a game so we no game coach and I volunteered. I won my first game as a coach against a DC legend and I got the coaching bug.'

Have you taken some principles or guidelines from some former coaches that you use today?

'Defense--Norm Sloan, Defense--John Thompson, Player/team Development--John Wooden and Winning Principles and team building--Morgan Wooten.'

Is there a phrase or statement that you consistently repeat over and over again to your players during the season?

'Defense wins championships, offense sells tickets and we are here to win championships.'

What is your coaching style?

'In your face, organized chaos, freedom, run, run and run some more.'

Is their that one ast coach on your staff or an outsider that ever reach out to when the going gets tough?

'My assistant coach James Ford and DC legend Delonte Taylor.'

Is their that one player or group of players that you are proud of how incredible he/they developed from their freshmen year to senior year?

Favorite memory in your career so far?

'Winning that 2020 6A State Championship after being fired and reinstated. And in AAU, beating the number one team in the nation and undefeated NJ Playz. '



There are many new young head coaches starting out their careers. Is their one piece of advice you can share with them on how to build a program?

'1. Stay true to yourself. 2. Work your butt off. 3. Never stop learning. 4. Find a good mentor. 5. Do it the right way. 6. Never cheat your players.'



Do you have a middle school feeder program?

'I don't have a feeder program outside of our two local middle schools.'

Do you have an off-season program you utilize?

'We have a tremendous Strength and Conditioning Coach at Desert Vista that we partner with and many of our players also train with Sid Sharma at Explosive Athletic Institute.'

How many wins have you earned so far in HS?

'114 wins and 30 losses. 79%'

If we do end up having a HS season, how do the Bears look for the upcoming season?

'We should compete for the title again. I believe we have the best back court in the state. We lost a great deal of size, but we will adjust our style of play to fit our players. We are old, smarter and we understand how to win. We should be in the hunt again.'

Rosenberg's take: Coach Crump has won wherever he's been. Despite some BIG obstacles last season, he found a way to put it all behind him and focus on the players and the season. Like he said, he did lose some big time size, but will adjust to make it a guard heavy offense and once again be in the mix to win it all in 6A. They will be a top-5 team all year.