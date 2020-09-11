ArizonaVarsity - Building a Program: Rancho Solano Prep's Aaron Trigg

In this series from Gregg Rosenberg, we'll take a look at how some of the state's prep basketball coaches philosophies around building a program. To discuss prep hoops and more with Gregg and the rest of our community, subscribe to our premium Blue Chips Forum. The second coach in the 'Building a Program' series: Rancho Solano Prep's Aaron Trigg.

Pictured is the 2019-2020 2A State champ Mustangs.

When did you start in the game of basketball?

'I've played for as long as I can remember but I started coaching during summers in college. At that time HS coaches in Kansas couldn't coach their teams during the summer, so my high school coach allowed me to coach for him when I was home from college.'

Who started you on this path of becoming a coach?

'I've been fortunate to play for some great coaches and my dad started out his career as a high school coach, so I think they all played a big role for me becoming a coach. But I hadn't really thought about coaching as a job until I was a Grad Assistant at UCF. Working with Donnie Jones and Brendan Suhr helped me see it was something I would enjoy doing as a career.'

Rancho Solano Prep head coach Aaron Trigg.

Have you taken some principles or guidelines from some former coaches that you use today?

'I try to take from all of my former coaches, but the biggest thing they all had in common are that they cared more about who you were as a person than your performance as a player. They also knew that if you invest in players first, you have a better opportunity to help them reach their potential. There are some other specifics too. My high school coach Donnie Campbell preached Defense, Dedication and Discipline. My college coach Mike Schauer is one of the best communicators I've been around and a great relationship builder.

Coach Suhr's ability to teach and simplify the game made a big impact on how I try to coach.

Is there a phrase or statement that you consistently repeat over and over again to your players during the season?

'My players can probably tell you better than me! Probably "Respond" or "Next Play". It is so important for players to be able to move on from mistakes and not get complacent with success. So we preach how they respond to their circumstances is most important.

What is your style of coaching?

'I'd like to say I'm relational and positive first. I try to stay positive and level headed as much as much as I can. I'm probably more critical in practices but ultimately I want our teams confident and not emotionally reactive, so as a coach I believe I have to demonstrate that first.'

Is their that one coach on your staff or an outsider that you ever reach out to when the going gets tough?

'Brandon Short has been with me for 5 years now as an assistant and we joke that we've seen a lot during that time. He's someone I can trust to tell exactly what I'm thinking and he can give me good perspective. Also, I lean on my parents a lot during the season. They follow our team closely. My mom was a teacher and my dad is a former coach and a superintendent, so they always have wisdom that can keep me from getting too high or low during the season.'

Is their that one player or group of players that you are proud of how incredible he/they developed from freshman to senior year?

'It's impossible to pick one because every senior class is so special. I'm so grateful for my first 3 senior classes. We won a total of 15 games in 3 years and yet they bought in to the foundation of hard work and humility that we preach today. Its hard to do when your're not winning games, but they did and made it possible to win in the future. Our 2018 group showed that the vision we had for the program was possible. But in terms of freshman through senior year, the 2020 team embodied our culture more than any team we've ever had. I've known some of them since they were in 7th grade and they were successful because they were tough and together no matter the circumstances.

Favorite memory in your career so far?

'So far it's been every senior night.. I love recognizing the people that have given so much to the program. I feel indebted to these guys because their commitment and trust has done more to build our program than anything I can do. But I think my favorite memories are still to come. I get to go to my first former players's wedding this fall and I can't wait to see all of our former players as husbands and fathers.

Their are many new young head coaches out their starting their careers. Is their one piece of advice you can share with them on how to build a program?

'Build relationships first and be a servant-leader for your players. If you want players to sacrifice for the team, they have to see you embody the same mindset and actions as a coach. Also be willing to make mistakes and try something new, but once you know what you want, commit to it and simplify. Not every good idea is the right decision.'



Do you guys have a middle school feeder program that you try pushing players to the Mustangs?

'Rancho Solano is a PK-12 School. So as a school our goal is for our students to start and graduate from Rancho. We've had a lot of success with our middle school students choosing to stay at Rancho through high school and I think that creates a blueprint that other students at Rancho want to follow.'

Do you have an offseason program that you utilize?

'Yes, we place a big emphasis on the weight room and skill development during the off-season. We also try to go to a couple of team camps and play in Section-7 to give our team a chance to play in front of college coaches.'



How many wins have you earned so far in HS?

'90 games'.

If we do end up having a HS season, how do the Mustangs look for the upcoming season in 2A?

'We have a good group of kids ready to compete to get back to the State Tournament and possibly make a run. We probably have more question marks going into the next year than the favorites in 2A, but I'm looking forward to trying to find those answers as a team.'

Rosenberg's take: Coach Aaron Trigg built his program from the ground up and now it is an attractive destination for that small school feel in Scottsdale. They won the 2019-2020 Chip for 2A and although they lost many senior studs, they will be a Top-5 team next season and have a legit chance to repeat.