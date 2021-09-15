C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 4): Mikey Castro, Basha Blowout, Gorman Preview

Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook. Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.



Episode Breakdown: 51 Minutes Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly discuss the week 2 results from the 2021 Chandler-area prep football season. Arizona College Prep gets a big win over defending 2A Champion Santa Cruz, Valley Christian got a blowout win against Gilbert Christian, while Seton Catholic fell short against Deer Valley. Ralph interviews Seton Catholic RB Mikey Castro. The guys recap Basha's big win over Perry, and the physical, low-scoring contest between Hamilton and Casteel, before getting into Chandler's gutsy performance against Colorado visitors from Cherry Creek. The guys preview the week 3 matchups, including the the mighty Bishop Gorman visiting the Hamilton Huskies.