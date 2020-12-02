ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Podcast (S8, E10): Semifinal Preview and Casteel/Basha Recap

Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook .

Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises , covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.

Episode Breakdown (56 minutes):

The Quarterfinal Round is complete! Basha and Casteel's season come to an end in the 6A tournament, while Chandler and Hamilton advance in the open division.

6:12- A recap of Basha's OT loss at O'Connor and a look to the future for the Bears

19:04- Casteel falls to Highland, but shows they belong in 6A. We recap the Colts season.

25:50- Hamilton smashed Corona del Sol. We recap the game and look ahead tot he semifinal matchup with Salpointe Catholic.

37:38- Chandler beat up on Desert Edge, and now they'll face the team their season started against- the Liberty Lions. We talk about Chandler's road to another potential undefeated season, and the likelihood of beating Hamilton's 53-game win streak.