ArizonaVarsity - CAA State Champion San Tan Charter Begins First Season in AIA

After winning the 2019 CAA State Championship, San Tan Charter School enters its first season as a member of the Arizona Interscholastic Association. The Roadrunners are part of the 2A Salt Region with Miami, Globe, Arete Prep, Holbrook, and St. John’s.

In addition to joining a new athletic association, the Roadrunners have a new head coach with the hiring of Kerry Taylor, an Arizona State alum and former NFL player. Taylor, who just finished a turbulent, albeit successful, two-year stint at Arcadia High School, agreed to build the Roadrunners program amid several other job offers. “I was excited just for the administration here,” Taylor told ArizonaVarsity.com was the reason he chose to the lead the San Tan Charter program. “Coming from Arcadia, where I was a man on my own and didn’t have the support of administrators, it was big for me to be at a school that wanted to support football and saw the vision that I have for this program.”

Program Builder

When Taylor took over at Arcadia in 2018, the Titans had finished a winless season the previous year and had a combined 2 – 18 record during the 2016-17 seasons. In his first season at Arcadia, Taylor directed a six-game improvement, leading the Titans to a 6 – 4 record. Establishing a culture and a weight-training regimen are always at the top of starting a new football program but it takes more. Taylor’s collegiate and professional experience will reflect in the construction of the Roadrunners’ program. “It starts with just competing,” Taylor said. “I want the kids to compete in the classroom and on the football field. I want to bring a professional atmosphere here and show the kids how we are going to do things on and off the field.”

CAA to AIA

Taylor knows he has a talented team and expects it to be in the mix of 2A championship contenders in 2020. Both he and the players are exited for their year inaugural AIA season. “We have a tough group of kids that is willing to compete,” Taylor said. “Nothing bothers them, they don’t whine or complain. “I’m just excited to take on 2A,” he continued. “A lot people are saying, ‘They haven’t played a game in the AIA, yet’ but we take that as a challenge, and they haven’t seen us or what we are working with.” It helps having some players from big programs to lead the way for the Roadrunners’ younger players. Senior Jared Neville, who played at Queen Creek, and junior Aden Watson, a former Williams Field, are a couple players Taylor is counting on. “We are starting to get kids in the program that hit the ground running and help take this program to the next level,” Taylor said.

Last night started a new era and boy did these young men bring it. This team showed that they are as advertised. Now we’re 1 week away from the biggest game in school history #WeTheCulture #SanTanCharter pic.twitter.com/HL6PPAgk6T — Kerry Taylor (@KerryTaylor15) September 25, 2020

We Know What You Did This Summer

Unable to hold practices or summer camp, Taylor said the team worked on its football IQ, including gap responsibilities. The only communication he had with the players during his first month on the job was through Zoom meetings. The coaches met separately to do their preparation for the season, utilizing four months during quarantine to break down film of nearly every 2A team. “We’re prepared for everybody we face and have a great game plan,” Taylor said.

Get to Know San Tan Charter

Taylor identified three players who he expects to be big contributors in 2020. Jared Neville, SR, Wide Receiver/Safety “His leadership is what gets our team going. He’s been to the playoffs, been in big games, and a guy that understands what it takes to prepare. He’s going to fly around the field, make plays, and be athletic. He’s one of our most valuable guys on both sides.” Aden Watson, JR, Running Back/Outside Linebacker “We were lucky to get him last year. He’s a tough kid, a workhorse, he’s strong in the weight room, and another player that comes from a big program who can help our players train a certain way.” Zayden Neill, FR, Quarterback “This kid is super talented. I coached Jacob Conover his freshman year at Chandler High School and (Zayden) is every bit as good as (Conover) was. I’m excited to have him for four years to groom him. The sky is the limit, and I think he’ll chase some big-time records in this state.”



Q & A

What are you most looking forward to as the season starts? “It’s just a blessing to come out here, do what we love, and have fun with it.” – Zayden Neill, Quarterback What does it feel like to be part of group that is establishing the Roadrunners’ program? “It’s an honor to be a part of starting up this program. It’s a blessing.” – Aden Watson, Running Back/Outside Linebacker How does it feel to be looked upon as the leader of this team? “I feel like I’m a big brother to all the kids out here. I want help to guide them. As a senior, this is my last year, so I want the younger guys to know what it takes to compete as an AIA team and make a statement in our first year.” – Jared Neville, Wide Receiver/Safety

2024 Freshman All-American QB @NeillZayden had a great showing at last nights scrimmage as he was 8 of 12 for 183 yards and a TD. Completing balls to 6 different receivers. This young man is a star in the making #WeTheCulture #SanTanCharter — Kerry Taylor (@KerryTaylor15) September 25, 2020

Plans for Fans

Great news for HOME San Tan Charter games, All Games will be fully open to the public. Safety guidelines in place, will be a safe environment for all fans who would like to attend #WeTheCulture #SanTanCharter pic.twitter.com/c03DZBSwzO — Kerry Taylor (@KerryTaylor15) September 15, 2020