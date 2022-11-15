In five years, Cactus vs Desert Edge has grown from a non-entity into one of the three best rivalries in the West Valley. They started battling in the 4A West Valley Region in 2018, and were a disputed Cobras two-point conversion from squaring off in the 2019 4A state title. Even after the Scorpions moved up to 5A the intensity grew, as Desert Edge used a win over Cactus to punctuate an undefeated regular season and Open Division in 2020, and Cactus did the same in 2021. Yet Thursday’s regular season ender was the biggest game these teams had played. Nov. 10: #7 (5A) Cactus 20, #6 (5A) Desert Edge 14

Cactus senior defensive back Ashton Wendelschafer tackles Desert Edge senior receiver Vinny Mansfield short of a first down during their Nov. 10 game in Goodyear. (Gridiron Arizona)

THE STAKES Pretty straightforward here. Both teams entered with 3-0 West Valley Region records. When Higley beat Williams Field Thursday, a path to the top four seeds seemed pretty much closed off to the winner of this game. But the winner was almost guaranteed #5 seed. These teams also could prove they are one of the contenders in what looks like a wide open 5A playoffs. Then on Saturday, both teams moved up a seed line and saw the primary obstacle to a 5A title bid, ALA-Queen Creek, moved out of the bracket and up into the Open Division. THE SCENE The intensity and animosity mixed with respect was palpable as the teams came onto the field. Which, in a unique twist, they did almost simultaneously. Plenty of barking between the teams early and the resulting penalties hurt Desert Edge more in the first half. By the third quarter the teams had settled down and the full stands got to witness something that can be rare these days, a competitive, defensively-oriented game between two evenly matched teams battling on every single play.

PLAYER OF THE GAME The stats are not as eye popping as some of his Desert Edge counterparts until you put Polo Banuelos’ performance in context. He played the entire game at safety, making two tackles and a crucial interception near the end of the first quarter. He punted twice and returned a couple kickoffs. Offensively he started as the Cobras H position, caught the first touchdown of the game from 15 yards out, set up the second with his interception and a catch followed by two nifty moves to get down to the two. He finished with 6 catches for 95 yards. Then, with running back Damian Jiles injured in the fourth quarter, Banuelos moved into the backfield and made a 12-yard run to set up his 10-yard carry for the winning touchdown. “It was really worth it. I’m happy with the outcome. I knew I had to step up,” Banuelos said. “It feels amazing. I knew I had to step up when Damian went out. I told my line that we’ve got to step up and score to win.” PLAY OF THE NIGHT Desert Edge regained the ball with just more than two minutes left at its own 36 following a 25-yard Aundre Gibson kickoff return. On third down, Desert Edge sophomore quarterback Hezekiah “Buddha” Millender threw deep downfield. Sophomore two-way dynamo Nikko Boncore-Montoya made the interception inside the 20 and returned it 32 yards toward to the Cobras sideline to let the celebration start. "My DB coach always says, 'When that ball's in the air, it's yours.' I read the play and when I saw that ball go up, I knew it was mine. I was just happy to end the game for all our seniors. To win our first 5A region championship is everything," Boncore-Montoya said.

THEY SAID IT Cactus coach Brian Belles: “I think we have tough kids. They know what it is. They know going into every game how many snaps they’re going to have to play in order for us to be successful. Early on this season it was difficult, and as the season’s progressed, they’ve kind of settled into understanding what it’s going to take,” Belles said. On transfer linemen senior Jose Mora (Centennial) and sophomore Aman Fears (Sunrise Mountain): “Those two guys have made all the difference on our offense because those guys solidified the offensive line that we struggled with early in the season. When you can’t run and you can’t throw it’s usually because of the line. Those guys were plugged in, we’re having success running the ball now and everything has opened up,” Belles said. “When Rudy became eligible, we told both quarterbacks that it’s theirs to take, and we alternated series. And after four games of evaluating since Rudy’s been back, we determined that moving forward that would be the best decision for our team, to just play Rudy. Braiden’s a really good athlete and we can find him some other spots. He played H for us and some receiver too. And he knows the offense.” “We’ve ran off five in a row now. Once we got our confidence back … our first goal of the season was to win region. We’ve been telling our kids that all season long. Desert Edge has not lost a region game in three years, well neither have we. I know it’s been in 4A, but we had recent success and Desert Edge is not a team we’re unfamiliar with,” Belles said. “I think our kids and our coaching staff were the only ones that believed we could do that tonight. Good for us.” Desert Edge co-coach Mark Carter: “When you have a team as good as Cactus and as well coached as Cactus, you can’t have self-inflicted wounds. We had over 100 yards of penalties in the first half. Do we have more points in the first half if we don’t have those penalties? I don’t know,” Carter said. “We can’t revert to the Week 1 type of penalties – personal fouls, holds and things like that. They’re good enough to beat you as it is. You don’t want to help them.” “When you get to those mid-November and end of November playoff games, you’ve got to be able to run the ball. Being able to do that tonight was positive,” Carter said. “Defensively we were down Max Sawyer. He tweaked something earlier this week. We didn’t want to risk him this game and lose him moving forward.” “When you play Desert Edge after a loss, it’s tough. So we’re good there,” Carter said. Boncore-Montoya: "I've been playing against Aundre since I was little and I love the competition. He's a great corner, very good, and I love playing against him because he gives me the same energy I give him. We go back and forth and it's a good competition," WR/DB Will Galvan: "I think I prefer it that way, because you've got to show some grit. Honestly, a lot of us players played youth ball with that team. It's always been a little rivalry we've always had. We took it personal and wanted to win more," Galvan said. "(Kevion DIa-Johnson) ran a hitch on me so many times that he kinda got me. At that point when I realized he was trying to get vertical I knew I had to break it up. Otherwise, we would lose the game," Galvan said.

Cactus senior quarterback Rudy Gonzales scrambles out of the pocket Nov. 10 at Desert Edge. (Gridiron Arizona)

5 THINGS I LEARNED · Both teams learned on Saturday that their playoff position and draw were both better than expected. With ALA-Queen Creek in the Open, Cactus jumped to #4 and is looking at two home games if it can handle #13 Willow Canyon. While defending champion Horizon presents a second round challenge, playing the Huskies in Glendale beats having to travel to Higley. Meanwhile Desert Edge sits at #6 and looks like a better matchup for Higley - assuming the Scorpions handle business Friday against Central. Higley improved its run defense during the course of the year, but Desert Edge running back Christopher Cordero (32 carries for 202 yards against Cactus) and a big can exploit this weakness and keep the Knights' potent offense on the sidelines. Potential Cactus at Notre Dame Prep and Desert Edge at Desert Mountain semifinals are tough but winnable. This bracket allows a more realistic possibility for a rematch in the 5A state final. · While the Cobras could still get worn down by 5A opponents with the luxury to start players on one side of the ball, three transfers make it more of a fair fight than when the Cobras opened against Desert Mountain and ALA. Mora starts on both sides and is the Cobras' best interior lineman on offense and defense, while recent Montana State commit Dominic Solano leads on the perimeter. Fears allows the team to avoid starting a freshman at right tackle. As Belles mentioned, Deer Valley transfer Gonzales earned a full time quarterback role and helped the offense push the ball downfield to Cactus' fleet of playmakers. · Ideally Jiles is healthy for the playoffs. If not, the Cobras have a backup plan that's one of the more intriging options I've seen in 15 years of covering high school football. Banuelos moves from H back to running back. That brings in Lagafuaina at H back or receiver. And allows offensive coordinator Mason Crossland to have three players on the field with at least five starts as a varsity quarterback. Galvan started the last two years and moved to quarterback in short yardage situations near the goal line Friday night, avoiding multiple defenders on both a nine-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion. Lagafuaina probably has the biggest arm and has improved his play with better protection. Rudy Gonzales splits the difference. While not a running threat like Galvan, he is elusive enough to extend plays before throwing downfield. Lagafuaina can probably throw it further, but Gonzales can go downfield too and throws much better on the run than the other quarterbacks. This offensive package will be a game planning nightmare for 5A playff opponents, · The major Desert Edge transfer, Kezion Dia-Johnson, continues to be a huge weapon with nine catches for 163 yards on short and intermedia routes plus a 53-yard touchdown where he lost the entire Cobras defense. Galvan just got a hand in on another deep throw with about 4:30 left that would have effectively put the game away for Desert Edge. You can argue Dia-Johnson is almost too good, as opportunities for seniors Gavin Parks and Vinny Mansfield. It will be interesting to see if the ball is spread around more in the playoffs and makes the Scorpions harder to defend. But Millender, Cordero and Dia-Johnson are good enough to do it themselves, and probably would have Friday if not for the penalties. · Desert Edge's defense have some areas that can be attacked, but the unit is capable of shutting 5A opponents down thanks to emerging juniors Jaylen Dawson (who had an interception), Aundre Gibson and Deshawn Warner. Also the top senior on the defense, pass rushing end Maxwell Sawyer, sat out this game as a precaution but will be ready for the playoffs.