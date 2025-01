Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 1/17

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

Defensive end Demico Price became the recipient of an offer from Western Colorado on Monday. The 6-3, 235-pound lineman played for West Point and made First Team All-5A Central Valley Region this past season. Price led the Dragons in sacks with 10.5 resulting in 59 yards of loss. The offer from the Mountaineers is his fifth obefall. Western Colorado went 11-2 and made the second round of the Division II playoffs. It was a program record for victories. At the end of the season, the Mountaineers were ranked No. 10 in the country.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/17/25

We had seven commitments over the past week. That brings our total for the class to 111 with less than three weeks before National Signing Day.

Fort Hays State is a Division II school in Kansas. The Tigers won eight games last season (8-3) and were just on the fringe of making the playoffs. Last Saturday, Kody Guy committed to FHSU. Guy, a 6-2, 205-pound quarterback at Williams Field, passed for 2,695 yards and 22 touchdowns over the past two seasons despite sharing snaps behind center both years. He is a multi-sport athlete (basketball & track) and carries a 3.83 GPA.

“They are a top D-II program with new facilities in the making,” Guy said in a text message. “They have showed me the most interest throughout my recruiting process.”





Red Mountain receiver Bode Wagner took a trip to Colorado Springs last weekend and decided to play football and attend college at the Air Force Academy. He led the Mountain Lions in all three receiving categories with 48 catches for 820 yards and nine touchdowns. Wagner made Second Team All-6A Conference. He liked what the academy has to offer.

“It has the opportunity to play D-I football at a high level,” Wagner said in a text message. “But more importantly, there are opportunities throughout and after graduation. It’s what really separated Air Force from all the other schools! After being on campus a couple of times, I really got a feel for how great the atmosphere and quality of life really is up there.”





Paradise Honors defensive end Caden Wasden announced his commitment on Tuesday to Black Hills State in South Dakota. The 6-5, 225-pound pass rusher had 50 tackles and a five sacks last season. He also played some wide receiver and had a pair of touchdown catches.

“The whole city of Spearfish is really supportive of the school,” Wasden said in a text message. “The coaching staff is all on the same page and down to earth people that care about their players. They coach to create young men rather than just good football players. The culture they have built there is unmatched to anything I have seen. Excited to put AZ on the map!”





Brock Raj played three years on varsity for Casteel. On Tuesday, the 6-4, 255-pound defensive lineman decided to commit to Fort Lewis College in Colorado. Raj had 46 tackles and three sacks last season for the Colts. He can squat 455 pounds and totes a 3.60 weighted GPA.

“The community,” Raj mentioned in a text message about what made Fort Lewis stand out. “There is a drive from the staff to make the team better.”

Here’s the rest of the commits since last Saturday (1/11):

Basha offensive guard Justin Gerdes committed to Nelson Univ. (Tex.).

Casteel linebacker Porter Delnoce committed to Fort Lewis.

Brophy offensive guard Brayden Michael committed to Black Hills State.