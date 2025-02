Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 1/31

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

We’ve had 100 players receive new offers since the last update on Jan. 17. Below is the full list.

Wide receiver LJ Walker became the recipient of his first Division I offer from Navy on Jan. 22. The 6-foot, 190-pound pass catcher played for Perry and made First Team All-6A Premier Region this past season. Walker led the Pumas in receiving yards with 783 and scored six touchdowns. He also returned kickoffs (32.4-yard average) and finished with 1,345 all-purpose yards. Navy had a memorable season winning 10 games for just the sixth time in academy history. The Midshipmen capped a 10-3 year with a 21-20 victory over Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl. It was Navy’s first win over an SEC team since 2004.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/31/25

We’ve had 51 commitments since Jan. 17. That brings our total for the class to 167 with National Signing Day approaching next Wednesday.

Eastern New Mexico is a Division II school that plays in the Lone Star Conference. The Greyhounds (3-8 last season) got their first Arizona commitment on Jan. 18 when Lucas George committed to ENMU. George, a 6-foot, 200-pound running back at Queen Creek, had his second productive season for the Bulldogs. He ran for 862 yards and scored six touchdowns. The duo of Lucas and QB Tait Reynolds was the top pair in 6A last season with 2,288 rushing yards. The style of offense for the Greyhounds had a big effect on him.

“I decided to commit to ENMU because they run a triple option and as a running back, that’s huge,” George said in a text message. “When we were on our visit, they were super awesome with my family and me. I have family that lives nearby and that was a bonus for us!”





A month after getting an offer from Lake Forest College, Brophy offensive guard Christian Parenza committed to the Foresters. All five of the Broncos’ offensive linemen from last season have committed to colleges. He was part of the guys in the trenches that allowed Brophy to average nearly 400 yards per game of balanced offense in a 10-3 season. Parenza (6-foot, 250) likes the camaraderie and way LFC leads itself.

“(I liked) how similar it was to my current high school,” Parenza said in a text message. “Also, how the brotherhood and player leadership is such an important key to success.”





Marana players Tyler Evans and Moses Miller announced their commitments on Jan. 18. They will remain teammates as both are heading to the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. Both pledged to the Jimmies shortly after taking official visits.

Evans is a 6-4, 300-pound offensive tackle. He was a First Team All-5A Conference selection. His hard work and perseverance has paid off as he will continue playing football in college.

“I fell in love with the town and the university,” Evans said in a text message. “I also felt like they are building something special with the new move to Division II (from NAIA). Jamestown has a strong connection to Arizona, and specifically Marana with two players I know very well already playing there. Plus, the financial offer was right for me.”

Miller is a 6-foot, 170-pound safety. In his third year on varsity for the Tigers, he had 42 tackles and an interception (giving him five for his HS career). He received his offer from Jamestown in December, following Marana’s 10-1 Open Division season.

“What did it for me was the community the whole time I was up in Jamestown,” Miller said in a text message. “It felt like a home and it felt right. I walked on the street and people asked me if I was a recruit and instantly took me somewhere to buy me something. I just felt so welcome. Everywhere I went felt like home. I have two cousins that go there already, so it just felt like it was meant to be. (Head) Coach (Brian) Mistro and the whole staff are amazing people and it felt great to be there.”