Cameron's Corner: AZHSFB Class of 2022 Official Visits

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his third year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE , and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

After over a year of the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period, high school football athletes across the country were finally able to take official visits onto college campuses beginning June 1st. I caught up with three local Class of 2022 high school football players who just got back from taking their first official visits. Spotlighted below are Chandler's Kyion Grayes, Desert Ridge's Lance Holtzclaw, and Hamilton's Deuce Davis.