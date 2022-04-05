Cameron's Corner: Basha 3-star LB Wyatt Milkovic recaps college visits

Arizona Varsity head football analyst, Cody Cameron, interviews Basha High School 3-star ILB Wyatt Milkovic, on his recent college visits this off-season. The 2023 inside linebacker has recently taken visits to Utah State, and Boise State, with additional trips to the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Colorado coming up in the next couple of weeks. Milkovic finished his junior campaign totaling up 121 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks for the Bears defense last season.