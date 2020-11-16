ArizonaVarsity - Cameron's Corner: Centennial vs Chaparral

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his third year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Led by a four touchdown performance from sophomore running back Kavaughn Clark, the Centennial Coyotes cruised to a 42-28 home victory over the Chaparral Firebirds, thus solidifying their name in the open 8 discussion with a 5-2 record on the year.

Standout Players

Centennial Class of 2023 RB Kavaughn Clark (5'8, 180)

Clark had a monster night last Friday. The young Sophomore running back carried the rock 24 times for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Clark was unstoppable, shredding the Chaparral defense for 11.8 yards per carry. Clark has been on a roll the last couple of weeks, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in four straight games now. Clark is starting to prove to the state that he's one of the best Arizona running backs in the entire 2023 class.

Centennial Class of 2021 ATH Daxon Lindholm (6'0, 180)

Lindholm's explosiveness and athleticism was on full display in the Coyotes' win on Friday night. The Army commit finished with 84 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on only 12 touches on the night. Lindholm showed off quick acceleration and big-time playmaking abilities once he had the ball in his hands. Really talented player for Centennial.

Centennial Class of 2021 DE DJ Gleash (6'4, 210)

DJ Gleash filled up the defensive stat sheet on Friday night. The 6'4 Senior defensive end finished with seven total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Gleash showed a quick first step off the snap of the football, beating opposing offensive tackles consistently around the edge. Gleash has now recorded 10 + sacks in back-to-back seasons for the Coyotes' defense.

Chaparral Class of 2022 QB Brayten Silbor (6'3, 190)

The Chaparral junior gun-slinger accounted for three of the Firebirds' four touchdowns on the night. Silbor scored on a read-option keeper from 15-yards out in the 1st Quarter and he threw for a pair of touchdown passes in the contest. I truly think this a Division 1 talent; He possesses the size, the arm strength and the competitive drive to be a Division 1 football player in the near future.

Chaparral Class of 2021 WR Capri Hamilton (5'8, 160)

Hamilton has caught a touchdown in three consecutive games now. Early in the second quarter, the Firebird senior wide receiver hauled in a pass by finding space over the middle in the soft zone, turning up with quick acceleration and out running the Centennial defense for a touchdown. The senior wideout is quick off the line, with a fast cuts out of his breaks. Nice target for Silbor to have in his arsenal of weapons.

Who to Watch - Centennial Class of 2021 ATH Marzion Cosby (5'11, 180)

There's not much that Marzion Cosby can't do for Centennial. Line him out wide on offense an he'll make plays. Put him on an island in the secondary and he'll make plays. In Centennial's first offensive drive, Cosby hauled in a deep pass on 3rd and long, zig zagged around the Chaparral defense and raced into the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown. Cosby finished the night with 4 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. The NAU Lumberjack commit is an electrifying athlete with blazing speed. He'll be fun to watch in the Skydome up in Flagstaff in a couple of years.

Postgame Interview

Centennial 2021 OT and UNLV Commit Caiden Miles: "I think we played really good," Miles said when asked about the OL play as a whole. "We (stayed) on our blocks and did our job. We stuck in there, it was just a really fun game." Caiden Miles was being extremely humble here, Centennial's offensive line group DOMINATED in this ball game.

Postgame Show

Up Next

(5-2) Centennial @ (5-2) Liberty (3-3) Pinnacle @ (2-2) Chaparral