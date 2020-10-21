ArizonaVarsity - Cameron's Corner: Higley vs Desert Ridge

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his third year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Last Friday night I headed out to Higley High School to watch the (1-1) Knights take on the (1-1) Desert Ridge Jaguars in a 6A Showdown. Led by a six touchdown performance from Senior QB Kai Millner, The Knights cruised to a 42-21 victory over the Jags, moving their regular season record to 2-1 in their inaugural season in the 6A conference.

Standout Players

Higley 2021 QB Kai Millner (6-2, 180)

Kai Millner (Cody Cameron)

Kai Millner was phenomenal in this game. The Senior gun-slinger and Cal Bears' commit absolutely shredded Desert Ridge's secondary, completing 27 of his 37 pass attempts for 471 yards and 5 touchdowns. Millner also hauled in a touchdown reception on a 4th and goal "Philly Special" offensive play call that I'm sure Head Coach Eddy Zubey had fun drawing up. Millner's mechanics are a thing of beauty and his release might be the quickest in the entire state. Millner went out on Friday night and proved that he's the real deal.

Higley runs their version of the “Philly Special” here, RB sweeps left, tosses it back to WR Truitt Robinson, who then rolls right and floats a TD pass to QB @kmillner5. All tied up at 7 in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB @HIGLEYFOOTBALL @CalRivals @RagleCharlie pic.twitter.com/qxxfCmRN6I — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Busted coverage in the D. Ridge secondary and @kmillner5 makes them pay. Millner hits a wide open @BransonHeywood up the left sideline for another TD pass. Millner loading up the stat sheet with 5 total TDs. @HIGLEYFOOTBALL leads 35-14 @CalRivals @AZHSFB @RagleCharlie pic.twitter.com/rk1KgChk5k — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Higley 2021 WR Truitt Robinson (6'0, 175)

Truitt Robinson (Cody Cameron)

Robinson is emerging as Millner's go-to target in the red zone. The Senior WR caught two 1st Half touchdowns; his second coming just seconds before time ran out in the first half. He's a solid route-runner who creates separation with his acceleration. Robinson leads the team with five touchdown receptions on the year.

Millner to Robinson connection again, this time @t_robinson03 catches the speed out, cuts against the grain of the defense and trucks his way into the end zone for a TD. @kmillner5 with 3 total TDs in the half. @HIGLEYFOOTBALL leads 21-14 @AZHSFB @CalRivals @RagleCharlie pic.twitter.com/dHPnI0UuGb — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

With seconds left in the half, @HIGLEYFOOTBALL Senior QB and Cal commit @kmillner5 tosses his 3rd TD pass (4th total TD) of the half to once again Senior WR @t_robinson03. Higley 28 D. Ridge 14 after 2 Q’s @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @CalRivals @RagleCharlie pic.twitter.com/4DlMWQF1JQ — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Higley 2022 DL Colin Kraemer (6'2, 250)

Colin Kraemer (Cody Cameron)

Kraemer made a living in the Desert Ridge backfield on Friday night. The Junior defensive linemen finished with 8 total tackles, 3 of those were tackles for loss. On a 4th down play early in the 1st quarter, Kraemer slipped passed a Jags' guard and made a huge stop behind the line of scrimmage. Definitely a player to keep an eye out for.

Big 3rd down stop from @HIGLEYFOOTBALL DL @kraemer_colin stuffing the RB for a loss of gain. Desert Ridge misses the FG on the next play, Higley takes over. pic.twitter.com/LWrCp7iWpK — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Desert Ridge 2022 DE/WR Lance Hartzclaw (6-4, 200)

Hartzclaw is a really intriguing prospect for the Jags. He's every bit of 6'4 with an athletic build, and he possesses a ton of athleticism. He sacked Millner twice in this contest; one of those coming from the left defensive end position where he chased Millner down from the opposite side of Millner's roll out. He showed a high motor and a relentless effort to attack opposing ball carriers. Hartzclaw also plays WR, and he is emerging as one of the Jaguars' best two-way players on the team.

Relentless effort from @DesertRidgeFB Class of 2022 @lancefrmdabean as he chases down Higley’s QB for a huge sack pic.twitter.com/KckjxkrqR3 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Desert Ridge’s Class of 2022 6’4 200-pound DE @lancefrmdabean is still getting after it here, records his 2nd sack of the game. Really intriguing prospect, high-motor player. pic.twitter.com/74TDClUlJZ — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Desert Ridge 2021 RB/LB Avantae Barrett (5-11, 210)

Avantae Barrett is an absolute tank. In Desert Ridge's first three offensive drives, The Senior RB shredded Higley's defense. Barrett looked unstoppable at times. He does a great job of keeping his shoulders square and running through contact. Barrett finished the night with 131 yards and two touchdowns, averaging almost 7 yards per carry in the game.

Desert Ridge strikes first‼️ RB @AvantaeBarrett sweeps along the left side, shoots a gap and races past the Higley defense for a long TD. @DesertRidgeFB leads 7-0 @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @CoachHathcock pic.twitter.com/Kdi2aBMqo7 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Coach Hathcock elects to go for it on 4th and 3 and it pays off. RB @AvantaeBarrett punches it in for his 2nd rushing TD of the night. All tied up at 14 in the 2nd Q @dridgeathletics @CoachHathcock @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/kDltH4Abue — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Cody's Game Notes

Who to Watch

Higley 2021 WR Branson Heywood (5-11, 170)

Heywood has wrecked opposing secondaries in back-to-back weeks now. His route-running is crisp and he possesses break-away speed. The Senior WR hauled in 12 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown in the big win. Heywood has already surpassed the 400-yard receiving mark in only three games this season. Big-time playmaker for the Higley offense.

Big 4th down conversion here for Higley, @kmillner5 faces pressure up the middle, escapes left, and finds @BransonHeywood for the first down @CalRivals Higley leads Desert Ridge 21-14 pic.twitter.com/5yezihseiT — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Busted coverage in the D. Ridge secondary and @kmillner5 makes them pay. Millner hits a wide open @BransonHeywood up the left sideline for another TD pass. Millner loading up the stat sheet with 5 total TDs. @HIGLEYFOOTBALL leads 35-14 @CalRivals @AZHSFB @RagleCharlie pic.twitter.com/rk1KgChk5k — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Quotable

Postgame Interview with @HIGLEYFOOTBALL Senior WR @t_robinson03 after Higley’s 42-21 victory over Desert Ridge. Robinson finished with 119 receiving yards and 2 TDs on the night, he leads the team in REC. TDs with 5 this season @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/V0we4CcYlu — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 19, 2020

Higley Senior WR Truitt Robinson on facing Chandler next week: "We have two stay disciplined. We can't get intimidated, I know their a big school and (have been) state champions for many many years, and that might intimidate some of the guys. We have to stay calm, cool, and collective."

Photo Gallery

Up Next

(3-0) Chandler @ (2-1) Higley

(1-2) Desert Ridge @ (1-2) Red Mountain