ArizonaVarsity - Cameron's Corner: Mesquite vs Marcos De Niza

Last Friday night, I traveled down to Mesquite High School to watch the reigning 4A Champions take on Coach Figueroa's Marcos De Niza squad in a 4A showdown. The Mesquite Wildcats dominated in every aspect of this football game as they cruised to a 44-21 victory over the Padres, moving their season record to (5-1) on the year.

Standout Players

Mesquite Class of 2021 QB Ty Thompson (6'4, 203)

Mesquite Senior QB Ty Thompson (Cody Cameron)

Thompson lit up Marcos De Niza's secondary, finishing the night with 428 passing yards and 4 total touchdowns. In my postgame show on Friday night, I described having Ty Thompson at QB was like having another Head Coach on the field. His ability to make pre-snap checks at the line, audible routes to his WRs with hand signals, consistently making the right read is all next level attributes you look for in a Power 5 talent. Thompson can make any throw; his throwing release is quick and his spiral is tight. The thing that impressed me the most about Thompson was his ability to take a hit. Thompson got pressured and he got hit hard last Friday night. He popped back up after every hit, seeming completely unfazed and ready for the next play. Those are things you don't see on tape, and it's just another reason why this young man is so special. The 5-Star Oregon commit looks like he could play in a PAC-12 game tomorrow. I spent Saturday night watching Oregon QB and former Class of 2018 Hamilton QB Tyler Shough ball out in the Ducks' season opener against Stanford. How cool would it be to see a former Arizona QB pass the torch to another Arizona QB at a program like Oregon? There's a chance of that happening in the near future.

This is what makes the @Rivals 5-Star QB special. @ty_thompson7 avoids pressure from three defenders, steps up in the pocket, and throws a laser to WR R. Hopper in the back of the end zone for a @mesqwildcatFB TD. 34-7 Mesquite, Thompson 3 total TDs now @DSArivals @DuckSports pic.twitter.com/ianqJAWI5X — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 7, 2020

Mesquite Class of 2021 WR Eric Lira (6'0, 190)

Mesquite WR Eric Lira

Eric Lira had a pretty special night. The Senior WR hauled in a game high 12 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats win on Friday night. Lira consistently beat the opposing DB off the line in press, showing off quick feet and acceleration off the snap of the football. Lira has proven to be a touchdown machine, as his receiving touchdown total is now up to 12 on the year

The Ty Thompson / Eric Lira connection is 🔥🔥@ty_thompson7 throws up the 50/50 Bomb to @ericlira01 and the @mesqwildcatFB Senior WR comes down with it for a huge gain pic.twitter.com/OsfpRMPJ0x — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 7, 2020

Marcos De Niza Class of 2022 DT Isaiah Williams

This might be my favorite interior defensive linemen in all of 4A now. Williams caused havoc in Mesquite's offensive backfield all night long, racking up a total of 8 tackles and 3 sacks on the night. Williams split double teams, showed off a powerful bull rush as well as a relentless effort to get to the opposing quarterback. The Class of 2022 Junior DT now has 10 sacks on the season for the Padres.

Marcos De Niza Junior DT Isaiah Williams is a beast‼️ Williams splits a double-team and slams down Thompson for a @FootballMdn sack @Coach_Figueroa @MdNAthletics @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/fk022BjXax — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 7, 2020

.@FootballMdn Junior DT Isaiah Williams with a nice pop here, Padres defense forces a 3rd and out @Coach_Figueroa @MdNAthletics pic.twitter.com/iS4aLwfyOH — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 7, 2020

Marcos De Niza Class of 2021 RB Tracy Williams (5'10, 190)

The older brother of Isaiah, Tracy Williams scored most of the Padres' points on Friday night, finishing the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns. This young man is a tough kid as he bulldozed over Wildcat defenders to find pay dirt. Williams and Senior RB Jayden Calderon have proven to be a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield for the Padres this year.

Marcos De Niza Senior RB Tracy Williams sweeps along the left side and finds pay dirt. @FootballMdn cuts Mesquite’s lead to 37-14 @Coach_Figueroa @MdNAthletics @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/mpk0j21Ko4 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 7, 2020

Who to Watch: Mesquite Class of 2022 ATH Andrew Morris (6'2, 210)

Mesquite ATH Andrew Morris (Cody Cameron)

Morris is the starting Middle Linebacker on defense who offensively, also lines up out wide at receiver for the Wildcats. He's a two-way standout who is a consistent playmaker on both sides of the football. On defense, he fills the A and B gap well and he does a great job of scraping over the top to stuff outside zone and sweep plays. Offensively, Morris is an absolute tank to try and bring down. Morris' mid-season tape is awesome and I can not wait for this NCAA dead period to be over so college staffs can see this young man in person. I expect his offer sheet to skyrocket in the future.

Andrew Morris is a tank‼️ The Junior ATH catches the slant and takes on 3 defenders to gain a @mesqwildcatFB first down @itsandrewmorris pic.twitter.com/WTv5xigmdu — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 7, 2020

Postgame Interview

Postgame Interview with @mesqwildcatFB Senior WR @ericlira01 after the Wildcats 44-21 victory over Marcos De Niza on Friday night. Lira had a monster game, hauling in 12 catches for 200 yards and 2 TDs. STUD!! @AZHSFB @MesquiteAthDept pic.twitter.com/yVFTq5vHK4 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 10, 2020

Mesquite Senior WR Eric Lira on the Wildcats' explosive offense, "We have so many weapons for (teams) to guard us. They can't shut us down all at the same time. We're just going to spread the ball around and (continue to) kill it."

Up Next

Mesquite's upcoming game against Benjamin Franklin has been canceled (0-5) Seton Catholic @ (3-3) Marcos De Niza