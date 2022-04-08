Cameron's Corner: Mountain View OL Sirri Kandiyeli talks ASU offer

Arizona Varsity head football analyst, Cody Cameron, interviews Mountain View (Mesa, AZ) Class of 2023, 6'3 270-pound offensive lineman, Sirri Kandiyeli, in this week's edition of the Cameron's Corner. The 1st-team all-region OL picked up his first Division 1 offer in March when the backyard school, the Arizona State Sun Devils, offered Kandiyeli while he was on an unofficial visit to check out one of the Sun Devils' spring practices. Kandiyeli highlights what his initial thoughts are about receiving an offer from the "Hometown School" as well as what he's looking forward to the most about playing his Senior year for the Toros next Fall.