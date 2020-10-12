ArizonaVarsity - Cameron's Corner: Red Mountain vs Liberty

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his third year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Last Friday night I headed out to East Mesa to watch a rematch of the 2019 6A Conference Title game, featuring the Red Mountain Mountain Lions and the Liberty Lions. Liberty dominated in every facet of this contest, as they cruised to a 30-0 road victory, proving to the state of Arizona once again that they should never be overlooked.

Standout Players

Liberty 2021 QB Brock Mast (5-10, 176)

Brock Mast (Cody Cameron)

Brock Mast took over in the 2nd half of this ball game. He got in a groove early on in the 3rd Quarter, looking comfortable in the pocket and delivering his throws with touch and accuracy. The thing that impressed me the most about Mast's game was ability to escape the pocket and pick up crucial first downs with his feet to keep the drive alive. Mast completed 70% of his passes, finishing with 221 passing yards on the night, as well as picking up another 37 yards on the ground. Mast threw for a pair of touchdowns that both came in the 2nd half as well. Solid performance from the Senior gun-slinger.

Liberty’s pouring it on here‼️ Senior QB @BrockMast10 drops a dime into the arms of Jordon Guevara who makes an incredible catch in the front corner of the end zone for another @LibertyFBLions TD. Liberty 23 Red Mountain 0 with 10:17 left in the game @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/BmVSOf6Pgt — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 10, 2020

Liberty QB @BrockMast10 showing off a little dual-threat ability here, escapes the pressure up the middle and sprints to pick up the first on 3rd and 4 pic.twitter.com/mBjs9gHRkp — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 10, 2020

Liberty 2021 WR Cail Knapp (5-11, 190)

Cail Knapp (Cody Cameron)

Knapp scored the first two touchdowns of the game for the Lions, both coming from the Wildcat QB position in a jumbo package near the goal line. Knapp showed off vision and toughness, taking the direct snaps and slicing his way through the Red Mountain defense for the pair of rushing touchdowns. The Senior is also a phenomenal pass catcher as well. He finished the night with five receptions with 58 all-purpose yards to go along with his two touchdowns.

First TD of the game, At wildcat QB Cailin Knapp scores from a yard out on a read-option, @LibertyFBLions 10 Red Mountain 0 with 1:53 left in the first half @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/bBHbZcNnSa — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 10, 2020

Second TD of the game for WR Cailin Knapp, the @LibertyFBLions Senior lines up at wildcat QB, keeps it on a read-option, and cuts it against the grain for another rushing TD. Liberty 17 Red Mountain 0 with 7:43 left in the 3rd Q @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/vclu84rQhQ — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 10, 2020

Liberty 2021 OLB Cody Horn (5'11, 198)

Cody Horn (Cody Cameron)

First things first, just a really solid first name here. Secondly, Cody Horn's a darn good football player. The Senior linebacker came up with the play of the night as he came sprinting off the right edge in the 3rd Quarter, drilling the Red Mountain QB for a huge sack as well as forcing a fumble on the play. Horn tallied up five total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in the big victory.

Huge sack from @LibertyFBLions Senior OLB Cody Horn, forcing a fumble on the play, Red Mountain recovers. Liberty Leads Red Mountain 17-0 at the end of the 3rd Q @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/N6xJoHI4lc — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 10, 2020

Red Mountain 2022 OLB Skylar Edmonds (6-1, 195)

Overall just a tough night for Red Mountain as a team, but there were some bright spots. I thought Junior OLB Skylar Edmonds played exceptionally well. The 6'1 195-pound backer tackles well, he forced off the edge nicely, and he was solid in coverage. Edmonds picked off a 1st Q Liberty pass that he took 85-yards back to the house. Unfortunately the return was called back because of an illegal block in the back. Edmonds is a playmaker on the defensive side the ball.

A 4th and 14 Liberty pass is picked off by @RedMtnFootball OLB @skylar_edmonds. Edmonds took it to the house but the return was called back for illegal block in the back. BIG-TIME play @CoachEndersRMHS pic.twitter.com/buSfITn7gX — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 10, 2020

Red Mountain 2021 DE Kohl Loria (5'11, 185)

Loria's probably one of the most undersized defensive ends in the region, but he's tough as nails. The Senior consistently made plays either near or behind the line of scrimmage. Liberty has a Division 1 caliber RB in their backfield, and Red Mountain's front seven held him to only 53 yards rushing on the night. Kohl Loria was a big reason for that.

Huge 3rd down stop in the backfield by @RedMtnFootball @LoriaKohl. END of 1st Q, the game is scoreless @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/VC7Xs3KuJF — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 10, 2020

Cody's Game Notes

Cameron Corner with Head analyst @CodyTCameron Plus game notes from @LibertyFBLions 30-0 victory over Red Mountain https://t.co/oUphKKk3dj — ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) October 10, 2020

Who to Watch

Liberty 2021 TE Sam Wolfer (6-2, 210)

Wolfer has great size and he's 2 for 2 on catching touchdown passes in both of Liberty's games this season. Wolfer hauled in a TD pass in the 4th Q, making an acrobatic catch right along the side of the end zone. He can become a huge red zone target for Mast this season.

ALL LIBERTY here in the East Valley, Really athletic play from Brock Mast: @BrockMast10 Pumps left, steps up in the pocket and finds @Sam_Wolfer_44 for his 2nd TD pass of the game. Great catch from Wolfer too. @LibertyFBLions 30 Red Mountain 0 @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/RDq4K9e30D — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 10, 2020

Quotable

Postgame Interview with ⁦@LibertyFBLions⁩ ‘21 OLB Cody Horn after Liberty’s defense put a big ‘ole donut on the scoreboard in last Friday’s 30-0 road victory over Red Mountain. Horn finished with 5 tackles, a sack, and a FF. pic.twitter.com/ixRectnfZc — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 13, 2020

Liberty Senior OLB Cody Horn: "We were just ready, and they didn't seem ready for us. We had a great game plan and we all fired each other up. We played with great spirit and heart."

Up Next



(2-0) Sunrise Mountain @ (1-1) Liberty

(1-1) Red Mountain @ (2-0) Mesa Mountain View