 ArizonaVarsity - Cameron's Corner: Red Mountain vs Liberty
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 23:45:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Cameron's Corner: Red Mountain vs Liberty

Cody Cameron
Staff

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his third year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Last Friday night I headed out to East Mesa to watch a rematch of the 2019 6A Conference Title game, featuring the Red Mountain Mountain Lions and the Liberty Lions. Liberty dominated in every facet of this contest, as they cruised to a 30-0 road victory, proving to the state of Arizona once again that they should never be overlooked.

Standout Players

Liberty 2021 QB Brock Mast (5-10, 176)

Brock Mast
Brock Mast (Cody Cameron)

Brock Mast took over in the 2nd half of this ball game. He got in a groove early on in the 3rd Quarter, looking comfortable in the pocket and delivering his throws with touch and accuracy. The thing that impressed me the most about Mast's game was ability to escape the pocket and pick up crucial first downs with his feet to keep the drive alive. Mast completed 70% of his passes, finishing with 221 passing yards on the night, as well as picking up another 37 yards on the ground. Mast threw for a pair of touchdowns that both came in the 2nd half as well. Solid performance from the Senior gun-slinger.

Liberty 2021 WR Cail Knapp (5-11, 190)

Cail Knapp
Cail Knapp (Cody Cameron)

Knapp scored the first two touchdowns of the game for the Lions, both coming from the Wildcat QB position in a jumbo package near the goal line. Knapp showed off vision and toughness, taking the direct snaps and slicing his way through the Red Mountain defense for the pair of rushing touchdowns. The Senior is also a phenomenal pass catcher as well. He finished the night with five receptions with 58 all-purpose yards to go along with his two touchdowns.

Liberty 2021 OLB Cody Horn (5'11, 198)

Cody Horn
Cody Horn (Cody Cameron)

First things first, just a really solid first name here. Secondly, Cody Horn's a darn good football player. The Senior linebacker came up with the play of the night as he came sprinting off the right edge in the 3rd Quarter, drilling the Red Mountain QB for a huge sack as well as forcing a fumble on the play. Horn tallied up five total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in the big victory.

Red Mountain 2022 OLB Skylar Edmonds (6-1, 195)

Overall just a tough night for Red Mountain as a team, but there were some bright spots. I thought Junior OLB Skylar Edmonds played exceptionally well. The 6'1 195-pound backer tackles well, he forced off the edge nicely, and he was solid in coverage. Edmonds picked off a 1st Q Liberty pass that he took 85-yards back to the house. Unfortunately the return was called back because of an illegal block in the back. Edmonds is a playmaker on the defensive side the ball.

Red Mountain 2021 DE Kohl Loria (5'11, 185)

Loria's probably one of the most undersized defensive ends in the region, but he's tough as nails. The Senior consistently made plays either near or behind the line of scrimmage. Liberty has a Division 1 caliber RB in their backfield, and Red Mountain's front seven held him to only 53 yards rushing on the night. Kohl Loria was a big reason for that.

Cody's Game Notes

Click the link below to see Cody Cameron's notes from the game

Who to Watch

Liberty 2021 TE Sam Wolfer (6-2, 210)

Wolfer has great size and he's 2 for 2 on catching touchdown passes in both of Liberty's games this season. Wolfer hauled in a TD pass in the 4th Q, making an acrobatic catch right along the side of the end zone. He can become a huge red zone target for Mast this season.

Quotable

Liberty Senior OLB Cody Horn: "We were just ready, and they didn't seem ready for us. We had a great game plan and we all fired each other up. We played with great spirit and heart."

Up Next


(2-0) Sunrise Mountain @ (1-1) Liberty


(1-1) Red Mountain @ (2-0) Mesa Mountain View

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}