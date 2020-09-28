ArizonaVarsity - Can Queen Creek Compete for the Open Division Championship?

Yes. Now that I've answered the question posed in the headline, let's move on to what I really believe... I don’t just believe the Bulldogs can win the Open Division State Championship, I believe they will win it in 2020. I hear the doubters, but let me state my case.

Second Season is a Better Season

Queen Creek was good a year ago, finishing with a 9–4 record, and reaching the semifinals of the 6A State Championship Playoffs. As the Bulldogs enter 2020, they do it with the benefit of a few players appearing in their second season with the Bulldogs, including junior quarterback Devin Brown. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal caller, who recently committed to national power USC, transferred to Queen Creek before last season and was required to miss the Bulldogs' first five games as a result. In his eight games played – all as the starter – Brown displayed the potential many expected, averaging 165 passing yards per game, more than one scoring pass per game, and the mobility to extend plays.

Devin Brown (Rivals.com)



With more than a year under his belt working with Queen Creek head coach Joe Germaine and others, Brown knows where he made his biggest improvements in the offseason. “Just (better) understanding of the offense (and) being more comfortable,” the future Trojan told ArizonaVarsity.com following a recent practice. “I think my confidence with it is (greater), my bond with my teammates is a lot better, so I think overall just that unity has been better.” Hunter Barth is another player who – like Brown – transferred to the Bulldogs and sat the first five games of 2019. The 6-foot-2 200-pound free safety committed to Cal-Berkeley during the summer after finishing last season with 51 tackles and an interception. He also finished second on the team in receptions (21) and third in receiving yards.

Hunter Barth and Trey Reynolds (BruinBlitz.com)

Barth is one of four returning starters in the defensive backfield that includes senior Krew Jackson (6-foot-5, 200) – a Kansas State commit – junior Payton Barlow (5-foot-11, 175), and senior Cavan Riggs (6-foot, 180). This group combined for six interceptions in 2019, with each guy having at least one. Jackson and Barlow each had a pick-six, a scoring play the Bulldogs want to make with regularity in 2020. “I felt like we definitely had some chemistry last year (even) just being together for only (eight) games but this year it’s another level,” Barth said. “We work together, and we can be one of the best scoring secondaries in the entire state. I’m really excited about our opportunity and believe we can be a force this year.”

Defense Wins Championships

The Bulldogs appear to have a championship defense. That unit returns eight starters from a season ago, including three seniors who committed to Power 5 Conference programs – Barth, Jackson and senior linebacker Trey Reynolds (Utah, 6-foot-2, 225). Additionally, defensive end/linebacker Porter Reynolds, a sophomore, holds Power 5 offers after he led the team with five sacks as a freshman. Senior outside linebacker Colby Littleton was second on the team in tackles (124), only behind team leader Trey Reynolds (159). The Bulldogs allowed 10 or fewer points in four games last year, including a pair of shutouts. After visiting a recent practice, the defense showed elite-level team speed. “We’ve been busting our butts all (spring and summer), including the preseason to get ready for this season,” Trey Reynold said. The defense has playmakers at every level and if they perform as they should, Queen Creek expects to be stout on defense. “Just working together and executing our responsibilities,” Reynolds answered, when asked for the keys to defensive success in 2020. “The defensive line has to do its job to help (the linebackers) and (the linebackers) have to do our job to help the defensive backs.”



Running Back High

It has been said many times before and bares repeating that anyone who has watched Queen Creek during the past ten years, which coincides with the coaching staff arrival of Germaine, Schureman, and Co., knows the Bulldogs have had success running the ball. The players at that position from Chim Nga to Matt Guida to Weston Barlow to Gavin Danielson, Jace Koester, Dylan Borja, Jace Bond, and more have all been prolific. Expect more of the same this season with one exception. This season the Bulldogs maybe deeper at that position than they ever have, and that’s saying something. “We’ve always had good running backs here,” said Germaine, who led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2012 primarily on the legs of Guida, who ran for nearly 3,000 yards that season. “I think with our style of play we want to try to be a good running football team and bring that phase of the game each (week). “We’ve had really good offensive line performance and good coaches there, but I think the stable of running backs we’ve had over the years has been extremely impressive. We’re actually really excited about this group." Germaine spoke about all three guys. On Shull: “(He’s) going to be a senior; he runs extremely hard, he is a really, really tough kid, good at catching the ball out of the backfield. We’re excited to see him get his opportunity and he’s done everything he’s needed to earn that.” On Payton Barlow and Larry Royal: “The guys behind him are juniors, two guys we’re also extremely excited about. All three are going to get opportunities to play. The neat thing about it is we can put two or all three of them on the field at the same time because they’re multi-dimensional and we can use their skill sets not just in the backfield but as receivers splitting out."



Takes Won to Know One

Germaine has won championships playing at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels, and won another championship as a high school coach. If anyone knows what traits a championship team must have, he would be at or near the top of that list. Do the 2020 Bulldogs share any similarities, so far, with the other championship teams Germaine has been a member of? “I think we have talent, for sure,” he responded. “I think more than talent, I really feel this is a good group. We’ve always great kids in our program, but I think this year, what I would define as special is, we are extremely humble, hard-working, and we grind. I love the mentality and psyche that this team has, so I’m anxious to see the product that puts out.”

Q&A

How high is the bar for Queen Creek in 2020? “It’s pretty high for us, we’re excited. We think this will be one of our best years at Queen Creek, for sure.” – Devin Brown, Quarterback Do you have a greater appreciation for football as a result of the threat posed by COVID-19? “Every year we expect a football season and it almost got taken away from us this year, so I definitely have a greater appreciation for it.” – Trey Reynolds, Linebacker What do you view as one of the keys to success on Friday nights? “Scoring on defense is the main thing. It’s also eliminating mistakes in the secondary and on defense. We don’t want to be in close games at the end, we want to (post shutouts).” – Hunter Barth, Free Safety



Plans for Fans

As is the new reality for all of us during these times of COVID-19, all plans will remain fluid for likely the remainder of the season. As of Sept. 24, Queen Creek officials are planning to allow 50% capacity, which at Bulldogs Stadium equates to approximately 3,250 fans – home and visitors combined – each home game. Concessions will be open. Ticket purchases MUST be made in advance online. No tickets will be sold or distributed at the stadium. Check with the school for e-ticket purchase information. Click here to view the Bulldogs’ 2020 Schedule.