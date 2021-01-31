ArizonaVarsity - Carey, senior class leading Sunrise Mountain hoops

Sunrise Mountain Mustangs basketball took a late lead over Peoria in a recent game, needing to play defense and hit free throws to secure the victory.

With one second remaining, senior Colin Carey was fouled and calmly hit two foul shots - his fourth and fifth consecutive makes in the waning moments - to give the Mustangs a two-possession lead and all but ice a 63-59 victory.

Carey might have slightly pumped his fist in celebration as he simply ran back on defense for the final possession. But probably not.

“I just have that killer mindset, mamba mentality, no need to talk,” Carey said, quoting former NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Despite not expressing much outward emotion on the court, Carey has become captain and leader of the Mustangs. His 21 points per game average - scored on a variety of shots from throughout the court - is among the highest in 5A, but more importantly both Sunrise Mountain's offense and defense run through him.

When he is on a scoring streak, as often is the case, the other shooters around him can find space to make plays. But they can also rely on him as a player who can find his shot in key moments.

“I just feel like everything I’m shooting is going in at that point," Carey said.

More importantly, coach Gary Rath said Carey has impressed him with his emotional maturity.

Since he joined the varsity squad as a freshman, Carey has always been one of Sunrise Mountain's top scorers. But, normally the quiet kid happy to stand back and let others do the talking, he has flourished as a senior leader.

He is still not often the one leading team cheers or offering impassioned speeches in timeouts, but he has become more vocal on the court.

“Now he’s actually looking at the bench and telling me to run certain plays that are for him. He would never do that before, absolutely never, and now he’s demanding it and making good decisions. So his growth has been phenomenal," Rath said.

And his ability to consistently perform allows the rest of the Mustangs to play confidently. They take on his identity.

“He calms us down. When we see him calm in big moments it helps us," senior Chase Pavey said.

Carey's performance early-on drove Sunrise Mountain to a 4-2 start, as the Mustangs will look to make the playoffs in 2021. But, it is not just the captain that is making strides for the team.

The Mustangs boast eight seniors, the largest class in recent years. Many of them have played together since youth basketball.

"It’s a ton of fun and when we win together it makes it that much more special," Pavey said.

While some of the seniors, like Pavey, Carey and others, provide points and heavy minutes each game, Rath has been just as impressed with the bench players and their team spirit.

In a year where crowds are limited in home games and nonexistent on the road, teams have needed to rely on their few fans - the bench players not on the court at the time - to provide the necessary cheers and support. Rath said this year's bench, with many seniors, is doing a tremendous job.

“We’ve never had a bench as enthusiastic as these guys are. We have guys that didn’t get into the game and from their energy you would never know it. That’s something I've been really proud of," Rath said.

In order to reach the Mustangs' goals, the team will need similar production. Sunrise Mountain plays in one of the state's toughest regions - 5A Northwest - and will battle some of Arizona's top teams.

But, based on their chemistry and acceptance of their roles, the Mustangs believe they can continue with a special season.

"We've got a lot of heart and hopefully we can win and make something happen," Carey said.

Sunrise Mountain is set to host Mountain Ridge on Feb. 4.

