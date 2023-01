Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his fourth year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE , and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

Desert Vista Class of 2025 safety, Rylon Dillard-Allen, gained college interest immediately after an impressive sophomore season playing in the Thunder secondary. Dillard-Allen sat down with ArizonaVarsity Head Football Analyst, Cody Cameron, to reflect on the Thunder's 2022 season, picking up his first offer from the University of Arizona, and what his goals are for the upcoming Desert Vista Track & Field season. Dillard-Allen finished his sophomore campaign racking up 60 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 12 pass deflections.