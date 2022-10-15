Friday Night, the eyes of both the West Valley and the 6A conference were fixated on one of the most important games of the week in the state. The Centennial Coyotes and O’Connor Eagles met in a defensive back-and-forth battle that mirrored a heavyweight boxing match at times. From the first possession of the game, physicality reigned supreme. The Eagles attempted to establish the running game with their two running back system led by Izik Durazo and Kaden Armstrong but were met with resistance by Noah Carter, Dylan Roberts, and Braxton Manusina of the Coyote defense. After both sides traded possessions throughout the first quarter, the Coyotes were the first team to sustain a drive as quarterback Steven Urquiza and running back Kavaughn Clark were able to match down the field capping off the drive with a six yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0 Centennial late in the first quarter.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DZWhzZm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENlaHNmb290YmFsbDwvYT4g c3RyaWtlcyBmaXJzdCEgQWZ0ZXIgYSBwdW50IG9uIHRoZWlyIGZpcnN0IGRy aXZlLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2thdmF1Z2huX2Ns YXJrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrYXZhdWdobl9jbGFyazwvYT4g cnVzaGVzIGluIG9uIDR0aCBhbmQgMiB0byBnaXZlIHRoZSBDb3lvdGVzIGEg Ny0wIGxlYWQgd2l0aCAzOjE4IGxlZnQgaW4gdGhlIGZpcnN0PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RlYW1BWlY/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUZWFtQVpWPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaWluQkNuOHpwSiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lp bkJDbjh6cEo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFjb2IgU2VsaWdhIPCfh7Xwn4e3 IChAamFjb2Jfc2VsaWdhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2phY29iX3NlbGlnYS9zdGF0dXMvMTU4MTEwODQwNTQ4OTQ1MTAwOT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

In the second quarter the defensive lines for both teams made their presence felt as Carter, Salehe Koonooka, and Jesse Garcia of the Coyotes lived in the Eagles backfield piling up sacks and tackles for loss while Ryan Davis, Blake Ware, and Jett Roufus were also doing the same for the O’Connor defense. Late in the first half as the Coyotes marched down the field attempting to score before halftime, Parker Munier of the Eagles forced a fumble that would be recovered by Rovelle Smith and keep the score 7-0 Coyotes as both sides headed to halftime.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGJpZyB0aW1lIGZ1bWJsZSByZWNvdmVyeSBieSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JvdmVsbGU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBSb3ZlbGxlODwvYT4gc3RvcHMgYSBDb3lvdGUgZHJpdmUgbGF0ZSBp biB0aGUgZmlyc3QgaGFsZjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9UZWFtQVpWP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jVGVhbUFaVjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0F3RGVX MFNHSFciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Bd0RlVzBTR0hXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEphY29iIFNlbGlnYSDwn4e18J+HtyAoQGphY29iX3NlbGlnYSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYWNvYl9zZWxpZ2Evc3RhdHVz LzE1ODExMTkwMzk2NDM5NTUyMDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Coming out halftime, the Coyotes established their passing attack as Urquiza connected with Carter on a slant route for a 79 yard touchdown that extended the Centennial lead to 14-0 just over a minute into the second half.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXZlIGEgZ2FtZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzNub2FoY2FydGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAzbm9haGNhcnRl cjwvYT4gdHdvIHNhY2tzIGluIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBoYWxmIGFuZCBub3cgYSA3 OSB5YXJkIHRvdWNoZG93biByZWNlcHRpb24gZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Voc2Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDZWhzZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IHRvIHB1dCB0aGUgQ295b3RlcyB1cCAx NC0wPGJyPjxicj4xMDo0MiAzcmQgUXVhcnRlcjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UZWFtQVpWP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGVhbUFaVjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1B5NlczTENtM28iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QeTZXM0xDbTNv PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphY29iIFNlbGlnYSDwn4e18J+HtyAoQGphY29i X3NlbGlnYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYWNvYl9z ZWxpZ2Evc3RhdHVzLzE1ODExMjIwNjA1MDMyNDA3MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Eagles however were ready to respond. Quarterback Cooper King completed his first pass of the game and alongside Durazo and Armstrong was able to get deep inside Coyote territory finally capping the drive off with a six yard rushing touchdown by Armstrong that looked as if it had swung the game in the Eagles favor.



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3VjaGRvd24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9v Y19mb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ab2NfZm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IEthZGVuIEFybXN0cm9uZyB3aXRoIHRoZSBzaXggeWFyZCB0b3VjaGRv d24gcnVuIHRvIHB1dCB0aGUgRWFnbGVzIG9uIHRoZSBib2FyZCEgMTQtNiBD ZW50ZW5uaWFsIGxlYWRzIDxicj48YnI+Nzo0MyAzcmQgUXVhcnRlciA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVhbUFaVj9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW1BWlY8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YUUM2S3AxNWRXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vWFFDNktwMTVkVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWNvYiBTZWxpZ2Eg8J+H tfCfh7cgKEBqYWNvYl9zZWxpZ2EpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vamFjb2Jfc2VsaWdhL3N0YXR1cy8x

But on the kickoff, Kenneth Worthy III returned the kick for a score but would have the return called back for a late block in the back. What was to be a gut punch to the momentum of the Eagles turned out to be the opposite as a few plays later, Davis would have a strip sack on Urquiza that would lead to a safety and make it 14-8 late in the third quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdHJpcCBzYWNrIGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUnlhbkRhdmlzXzQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSeWFuRGF2 aXNfNDQ8L2E+IGNhdXNlcyBhIFNhZmV0eSBhbmQganVzdCBsaWtlIHRoYXQg aXTigJlzIDE0LTggQ2VudGVubmlhbCBzdGlsbCB1cDxicj48YnI+Njo0OSAz cmQgUXVhcnRlcjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9UZWFtQVpWP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j VGVhbUFaVjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NhSm5jVWRQYngi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zYUpuY1VkUGJ4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEph Y29iIFNlbGlnYSDwn4e18J+HtyAoQGphY29iX3NlbGlnYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYWNvYl9zZWxpZ2Evc3RhdHVzLzE1ODEx Mjc1NDM2MzcxODg2MDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAx NSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

That would be the final play of the night for Urquiza as a leg injury forced freshman Kainan Manna to take over for the final quarter. With momentum on their side heading into the 4th quarter, The Eagles would methodically drive down the field chewing up over nine minutes of game time before a 4th and goal quarterback sneak by King would give the Eagles a 15-14 lead with 2:50 left in regulation.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgRWFnbGVzIHN0YW5kcyB5ZWxsIENPT09PT09PUCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nvb3BlcktpbmdnMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvb3BlcktpbmdnMTE8L2E+IG9uIDR0aCBhbmQgZ29h bCBnZXRzIHRoZSBRQiBzbmVhayBhbmQgdGhlIEVhZ2xlcyBsZWFkIDE1LTE0 IHdpdGggMjo1MCBsZWZ0ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvVGVhbUFaVj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1RlYW1BWlY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iMWFr N0plazZ5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYjFhazdKZWs2eTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBKYWNvYiBTZWxpZ2Eg8J+HtfCfh7cgKEBqYWNvYl9zZWxpZ2EpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFjb2Jfc2VsaWdhL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTgxMTM1Mzc4NTM0MTc4ODE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Immediately, Manna and the offense went to work as he would connect with Aaron Monroe Jr and Clark on passes, setting up a first down. Manna would then hit Worthy on a screen pass that would have given the Coyotes 1st and 10 at the 35 of O’Connor, but a late penalty after the play moved the Coyotes back to midfield. On first down Manna rolled out of the pocket and got out of bounds taking little time off the clock and kept the chains moving. On the next play, Manna once again rolled out of the pocket and attempted to connect with Clark on a wheel route that was incomplete but a pass interference against the Eagles moved the ball to the O’Connor 23. Manna would then complete a seven yard pass to Carter that would then set up a 16 yard touchdown run by Clark to make it 20-15 Coyotes with 20 seconds left.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEUgREFHR0VSISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2thdmF1Z2huX2NsYXJrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrYXZhdWdo bl9jbGFyazwvYT4gZnJvbSAxNiB5YXJkcyBvdXQgcHV0cyB0aGUgQ295b3Rl cyB1cCAyMC0xNSB3aXRoIDoyMCBsZWZ0IGluIHRoZSA0dGggd2hhdCBhIGRy aXZlIGJ5IHRoZSBDb3lvdGVzIGxlZCBieSBGcm9zaCBRQiBLYWluYW4gTWFu bmEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVh bUFaVj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW1B WlY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wQVllYmFWVFVkIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vcEFZZWJhVlRVZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWNvYiBT ZWxpZ2Eg8J+HtfCfh7cgKEBqYWNvYl9zZWxpZ2EpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFjb2Jfc2VsaWdhL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgxMTM3Njg5 MzE4ODI1OTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTUsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After the kickoff, King attempted to get outside of the pocket to get out of bounds to try one more play but was tackled in bounds by Iverson Small as the clock hit zero to secure the Coyotes victory. With the victory, the Coyotes will likely move up at least to the 11th overall spot in the open division rankings which would make the Coyotes the number two team in the 6A conference once the open division teams are taken out. On the opposite side, O’Connor most likely won’t drop too far in the rankings due to the power points this loss has. With how talented both teams are, this matchup has the potential to be a rematch late in the 6A playoffs if both teams are in the 6A conference bracket.



Seliga’s three stars of the game

Noah Carter, C/O ‘24 Edge/Receiver Centennial

My first star of the game was Noah Carter of the Coyotes. Carter was able to use his speed and athleticism to shut down the effectiveness of the Eagles rushing attack. His physicality and motor helped him live in the backfield with three sacks on the evening for the Coyotes. Offensively, his receiving ability helped sustain drives for both Urquiza and Manna at quarterback including a 79 yard touchdown early in the second half and his clutch catches on the final drive helped open up the rushing game for Clark. Playing both sides of the ball is challenging for any athlete to do. But to be as impactful on both sides as Carter has been is unique. I asked Noah how does playing of both sides help him improve his game? His response was, “Playing both sides (of the ball) makes me faster and helps my footwork get right. It makes me more aggressive and helps with my speed” As Carter progresses as an edge rusher I fully expect his recruitment to continue to rise as it has been throughout the season and I expect him to be at the top of the conversation for best edge rushers in his class.

Kenneth Worthy III, C/0 ‘24 Cornerback/Wide Receiver Centennial

My second star of the evening was Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Worthy III. Throughout the evening, the front seven of the Coyotes defense was wrecking havoc and a key reason for that was due to Worthy’s ability to effectively lockdown the Eagles wide receivers which forced their quarterback to hold the ball for too long allowing the front seven to do damage. Worthy mostly plays cornerback but did play wide receiver at times and had a 35 yard reception that moved the Coyotes down the field late in the contest. What stood out the most to me about Worthy was his ability to get involved in every play regardless of which side of the field it may be happening on. His speed helps him stay glued to any receiver and his strength helps him take down physical runners. I asked what Worthy’s coaches do that helps him play to his strengths, he said “Our DC bases it off our strengths, I think of myself as a man to man lockdown corner. I try to take away their (the opposing team) best receiver to help my team” Whether it’s offensively, defensively, or kick returning on special teams, Worthy is a player that makes his impact felt and had his fingerprints all over the Coyote victory Friday night.

Kavaughn Clark, C/O ‘23 Running Back Centennial

My final star of the evening is Kavaughn Clark who opened the scoring on Friday evening and closed out the matchup with the game winning score. Clark is a gifted running back who’s in his third year as lead back for the Coyotes. Clark is a physical runner that opens up the passing game for Centennial with his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. On the night as the Eagles defense zeroed in on Clark and stacked the tackle box with defenders, Clark would run through would be tacklers and showed his strength as multiple defenders would be needed to take him down. I asked Clark what he saw on the final drive that led to the game winning score, he said “Once we started passing my offensive line noticed they weren’t stacking the box and they gave me holes to run through and I hit one and scored” Clark’s gifted ability will be key to the success the Coyotes have as many believe they can make a run at the open division, if they’re to get to that point they’ll need his legs to keep churning as they have been to start the season.