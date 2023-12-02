I remember talking to then-Centennial athletic director on the sidelines at Liberty as the schools played their first football game against each other on Sept. 27, 2013. He told me, "Thank God we get to play Liberty now." And it seemed like a strange statement. Centennial was the gold standard in West Valley football with three state titles and three more runner-up finishes - a clear top four program in the state. But Stone was right. The Coyotes never had a long-term rival. Centennial beat Westview for its second and third state 5A-II titles in 2007 and 2008, but the Avondale school kept growing and went to the big enrollment division. A potential neighborhood rivalry with Ironwood was never competitive. The Coyotes most heated rival at the time was Deer Valley, but most of that stemmed from a contentious recruiting/transfer/eligibility saga that dragged from the summer into most of the season and for a while had the entire Deer Valley athletic program banned from the playoffs. While that rivalry ended in 2014, Stone proved prophetic. Centennial played Liberty for the Division II (today's 5A) title and the Coyoteswon the trophy and the last game of the season at ASU in 2014. The same thing is happening today, nine years later, but the states are much higher. #1 Liberty and #3 Centennial are playing in the Open Division final as the clear top two teams in the state. Here's a look at how we got here:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgdW5kaXNwdXRlZCAjMSB0ZWFtIGluIHRoZSBzdGF0ZSBlbnRl cmluZyB0aGUgcG9zdHNlYXNvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9MaWJlcnR5RkJMaW9ucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGli ZXJ0eUZCTGlvbnM8L2E+IGRlZmVhdHMgIzEgQ2VudGVubmlhbCAzNi0xNyBp biBkb21pbmF0aW5nIGZhc2hpb24uPGJyPjxicj4oQWxzbyBsaXN0ZW4gdG8g d2hhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BBV29vZHlBWj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUEFXb29keUFaPC9hPiBwbGF5cyBhcyB0 aGV5IGdldCB0byBtaWRmaWVsZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzky S2lsWEViYVQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85MktpbFhFYmFUPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEphY29iIFNlbGlnYSAoQGphY29iX3NlbGlnYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYWNvYl9zZWxpZ2Evc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA2 NzgzNjg4ODk0MDk3MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIg NCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Sept 27, 2013: Centennial 42 Liberty 31 The series starts with a backwards game. Liberty coach Dan Filleman rode the combo of junior quarterback Tyler Wyatt and senior receiver Chad Bennett to a 24-7 halftime lead. Bennett finished with six catches for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Centennial came back by running junior back Dedrick Young in the I formation, to the tune of 39 carries for 329 yards and five touchdowns. Defensive tackle Brett Tonz finished the game with a 20-yard thick six. Sept 26, 2014: Centennial 17 Liberty 14 This time the stakes were higher. Liberty was #1 and 5-0. Centennial was 2-2 but one loss was to eventual Division I champion Chandler. Filleman and defensive coordinator Mark Smith decided to bolster the Lions defense by playing defensive tackle Aaron Blackwell and cornerback Kory Wilson almost exclusively on that side of the ball. A defensive struggle ensued. Liberty grabbed a lead with a delay draw to Jake Schuiteboer. Quarterback Isaac Steele hit foormer quarterback (now receiver) Daniel Smith for the winning touchdown. Nov. 29, 2014 Division II title game: Centennial 26 Liberty 14 A junior-dominated Coyote team came of age and dominated for three quarters, building a 20-0. Liberty snapped out of it as Alex Jackison caught two quick touchdowns from Wyatt to make it 20-14. Young quickly put it away, dashing through a huge hole in the Lions defense for 75 yards and title #4.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbDogQ2VudGVubmlhbCAyNiwgTGliZXJ0eSAxNC4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DZWhzZm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENlaHNmb290YmFsbDwvYT4gaXMgdGhlIDIwMTQgRGl2 aXNpb24gSUkgY2hhbXBpb24uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHA6Ly90LmNvL1FnWVBP azBRZjIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RZ1lQT2swUWYyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEtlbHNleSBQZXJyeSAoQEtlbHNleVBlcnJ5QVopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2Vsc2V5UGVycnlBWi9zdGF0dXMvNTM4ODgx OTYxMzYwNTEwOTc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDMw LCAyMDE0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Oct. 30, 2015: Liberty 34 Centennial 33 Both teams moved up to Division I, a 17-team super division based on on-field performance mostly. Centennial was seen as a contender, while Liberty was not. Smith was now the head coach and Colin Thomas his offensive coordinator after Filleman took the Regis Jesuit job in Colorado. Liberty started 0-5 but won three of four region games. Centennial was 8-1 and led 33-21 midway through the fourth. Then Alex Jackson caught two Kaden Kubaiko touchdown passes in the final minutes for the Lions first victory over Centennial in stunning fashion. The upset ignited Centennial's legenday playoff run, as the Coyotes beat up four larger East Valley schools to win Division I - the closest thing to the Open Division until 2019. Oct. 28, 2016: Centennial 23 Liberty 7 2016 was the quiet year in the rivalry as Liberty was down and dependant on running back Colton Newton. The Lions defense played hard but Zidane Thomas had 158 yards and was too much. Nov. 4, 2016: Centennial 24 Liberty 10 The playoff rematch was more of the same. Ruben Beltran threw for two touchdowns in the 5-12 matchup.

Centennial senior quarterback Ruben Beltran winds up to throw against Liberty during a regular season game Oct. 27, 2017 at Centennial High School in Peoria ((Ralph Freso for Arizona Varsity))

Oct. 27, 2017: Liberty 21 Centennial 19 Business picked up this year. Centennial came into the final regular season game ranked in the national top 20 after beating Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 12-0. Liberty was mistake prone and trailed 19-7 late. Smith's Lions regrouped, scoring twice in the final minutes again to win.Senior tight end Alec Moonier caught the winning 5-yard touchdown from quarterback Ryan Bendle, and Smith coined the phrase "Cray cray in the No Po." Nov. 17, 2017: Centennial 42 Liberty 37 The 5A playoff semifinal rematch is still the high point of this rivalry. Thomas was a whirlwind, running for 278 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Sophomore Dyelan Miller caught two Coyote touchdowns. Thomas established himself as one of Arizona's best offensive minds as five different Liberty players scored a touchdown. Bendle led a comeback and the Lions were driving. But sophomore linebacker D'Angelo Garcia tripped Bendle up two yards short of the first down to preserve the win. Centennial clobbered Notre Dame Prep in the 5A final.

Liberty senior tight end Alec Moonier celebrates after his late touchdown catch allowed the Lions to knock off nationally ranked Centennial 21-19 to end the 2017 regular season. ((Ralph Freso/for Arizona Varsity))