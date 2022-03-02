Centennial wins first boys hoops title by making 'the run'

“You'd better do it, do it in the locker room,” was the only thing heard on the court from the Centennial players long after the fans had left Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Coyotes players were referring to coach Randy Lavender having to do the popular dance known as the “griddy” after the Coyotes won the 5A Conference basketball championship 46-39 over the Gilbert Tigers, the Coyotes' first basketball title in school history.

For most of the game it looked as if the Tigers were bringing their second championship in three seasons back to Gilbert.

With 4:55 remaining the Tigers led 39-30 behind great team offense and stellar perimeter defense. And even after a Centennial timeout, it was as if the momentum was still on the Tigers' side.

What came next, was a moment that’ll be referred to by Centennial for years to come as “The Run."

Senior do-it-all guard for the Coyotes, Jake Lifgren, had eight points in the final 4:55, including a stretch of six straight free throws to ice the victory. Lifgren finished the game with 17 points, 10 coming in the final quarter.

Junior forward Emery Young had the other eight points including a bank shot three pointer with 55 seconds left that gave the Coyotes the lead for the first time since the 28 second mark in the first quarter in what would eventually be the winning basket. Young finished the game with 11 points and 12 rebounds to go alongside the game winning three pointer.