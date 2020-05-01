So I'm hiking with Ralph Amsden about six weeks ago along the Dynamite Trail through the San Tan Mountains. How appropriate. A couple of weeks earlier, Ralph, who I have a ton respect for, had sent me a note about getting together to talk about an idea. As we huffed and puffed our way up Dynamite on an early March afternoon, we talked about many things, but it wasn't until we found a bench overlooking the East Valley that Ralph talked to me about what was really on his mind.

"I want to create a platform where I can do cool things with people that I really like," he said.



What I like about Ralph and his staff at Arizona Varsity, is they TRULY are about getting high school football players noticed by colleges. There is no hidden agenda, no chasing clicks on for their website, and no pandering to parents. We need more of this, and less of the constant attempt to make money off parents by using ratings and lists.

A lot like Arizona Governor Doug Ducey during this current pandemic, the team at Arizona Varsity has a tendency to be either well-liked and respected, or sometimes have folks who don't have the same goals very unhappy with them.

I also know this about Ralph, and to a lesser extent Chilly. They have other interests in life. Their spare time isn't consumed by their work, or the status it might create.

After Ralph presented his vision, we walked back down the trail, split a pizza and talked over a beer at Buddyz by Casteel High in Queen Creek. A few months earlier, I had invited Ralph to join me on stage to speak about recruiting and life's truths to the football team at Casteel. He was great! High school football players need more life lessons and recruiting tips given to them rather than branding tips and ways to increase their social media followings. Ralph delivered the goods that day.

The pizza (no pineapple) and beer hit the spot after our hike. We drilled down further on his vision, and he bounced some ideas off of me. In the last couple of weeks, we've talked about my involvement in this project. Like many of the others people involved in this new venture, I have interests other than just sports. I like to mentor, find new talent, encourage, sell, consult and create. I'll be doing all of that with Arizona Varsity. If you are an aspiring creative, I'd like to hear from you. This platform will stretch all of us outside of where we currently sit. The time has never been better for all of us, you reading this included, to chase your passions.

The people who you will read, hear, and see on ArizonaVarsity.com are all very gifted. But they have more inside of them than what you're currently used to seeing. Ralph's vision is to give them a platform, and I'm excited to see where this leads all of us.

Soon, we'll sit back at the bar at Buddyz and split a Hawaiian pizza. Ralph needs to try something new too.

(Editor's Note: No, I do not)