 ArizonaVarsity - Chandler 2024 QB Dylan Raiola Recaps Unofficial Visits
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-12 20:04:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Chandler 2024 QB Dylan Raiola Recaps Unofficial Visits

Chandler High School Class of 2024 QB, Dylan Raiola, has been racking up his frequent flyer miles with a busy off-season, taking unofficial visits to some of the top programs across the nation. Raiola, who's rated as the #1 player in Arizona and one of the top 2024 prospects in the entire country, sat down with Arizona Varsity Head Football Analyst, Cody Cameron, to recap his visits to the University of Nebraska, Ohio State, USC, and the University of Oregon. Raiola, a recent transfer from Burleson High School in Texas, also spoke about the quick bond that he formed with the Chandler High School offensive-line group, as well as what he looks forward to the most about playing with the talented unit next season.

Recap of the Nebraska visit

Recap of the Ohio State visit

Recap of the USC visit 

Recap of the Oregon visit

Raiola talks about the quick bond formed with his new Chandler HS Offensive-linemen 

Film 

