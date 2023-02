Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his fourth year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE , and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

Chandler High School Class of 2024 RB, Ca'lil Valentine, was one of the top running backs in Arizona last season. Displaying a great mixture of acceleration and explosiveness in the backfield, Valentine racked up over 1700 all-purpose yards and finished his junior campaign with 22 total touchdowns for the Wolves. Valentine saw his recruitment spike during the season as he picked up numerous offers from PAC-12 schools, which included offers from the University of Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Oregon. Valentine sat down with ArizonaVarsity's Head Football Analyst, Cody Cameron, to discuss his college recruitment.