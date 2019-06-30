WEEKLY BLOG: 6/30/19

When we last saw the Chandler Wolves under the bright lights of the playoffs, it was DeCarlos Brooks rushing for six touchdowns in a 65-28 victory over district rival Perry. In the round before that, it was the gutsy decision by head coach Shaun Aguano to go for two in overtime against Highland. When Jacob Conover completed the conversion attempt to Brayden Liebrock, it raised the three-year starting QB's record to 34-4 (he added one more to that win total in the title game).

And now, as we look forward to the 2019 season. . . . all those guys are gone.

Brooks will be suiting up for Cal as part of a six-pack of recruits the Golden Bears secured from the '19 class. Conover, currently on a church mission, will be at BYU when he returns. Liebrock, who finished with 11 touchdowns, joins Notre Dame's Jake Smith as Texas won out for two of Arizona's biggest recruits. Even Aguano has moved on, and is already making a big impact. As Arizona State's new running backs coach, he secured a commitment from Ohio's top back, DeaMonte Trayanum, earlier this week.

So, after three consecutive state titles (and four in five years), is this the break everyone else has been waiting for? A chance to catch the Wolves in a down year?

Don't go writing off Chandler quite yet.

"We have a lot of players and a lot of talent," new head coach Rick Garretson said. "This will be the fastest and most talented team since I've been at Chandler."

That's saying something, because Garretson has been with the Wolves' program since 2010. He began working with the quarterbacks and was the passing game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator the past three seasons.

Chandler returns five players on defense and four on offense. Three of the offensive returners are linemen, an area of the team in which consistency is the key. Moving from the inside out, center Tevainui Neher started as a sophomore last year. He'll be joined by seniors Nehemiah Magalei (OG) and Alexis Castro (OT).

Mikey Keene is the Wolves' new starting quarterback. Those that check MaxPreps will see that he attempted just 10 varsity passes last year (completing nine). But, he had a year to learn while watching Conover. Plus, the last time he was taking the snaps, Keene had a lot of success. As the starter of the 2017 freshman team, he threw 32 touchdown passes and led the Wolves to a 9-0 record while averaging 44.8 points per game.

"He's got a very good pocket awareness," Garretson said. "He's the best thrower on the run that we've had since I've been at Chandler."

Keene had a very good summer. He was named the MVP for the passing tournament at Northern Arizona in June. Chandler employs the same playbook for 7-on-7 that it will use for 11-on-11 when the season starts.

Here's Keene completing a pass to fellow junior Jalen Richmond in the Scottsdale Tournament last May.

