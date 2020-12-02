ArizonaVarsity - Chilly Bowl Countdown: Higley's Robinson next in line of great athletes

Whether it's his parents, his older brother, Ty, or younger sister, Tanner, Higley senior wide receiver Truitt Robinson knows athleticism runs deep in his family.

That was made apparent at a young age when his parents shared their experiences playing Division I college athletics. Ty was the first of the Robinson kids to follow in their parents footsteps, signing a full ride scholarship in 2019 to continue his football career as a defensive lineman at the University of Nebraska.

Now, it's Robinson's turn to advance to the next level. He plans to sign with Northern Arizona University to continue his career as a wide receiver. He has little doubt Tanner will be next, but he wastes little time admitting he believes he is the best athlete of his siblings.

"It's definitely me," Robinson said while cracking a smile. "I'm more versatile. There's certain things I can do that Ty can't. Tanner is athletic, but she's still too young so we don't know her full potential."

Robinson has been able to show off some of his athleticism this season for the Knights.

He and fellow senior wide receiver Branson Heywood have emerged as the top two targets for quarterback Kai Millner. Robinson has been on the receiving end of 45 passes for 534 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns through just eight games this season.

It took time for him to establish himself as a dominating presence on the outside. As a junior, key transfers into the program left him competing for playing time and receptions.

"It's been a rollercoaster for Truitt and I feel bad for him in this aspect," Higley coach Eddy Zubey said. "We had a shift in positions because of transfers and Truitt kind of got the raw end of the deal. He had an opportunity to say, 'screw this' and 'screw that,' but he wanted to know what he could do to get better.

"His hard work has definitely paid off for him."

Now preparing for his final game as a Higley Knight against Mountain Ridge in the first-ever Chilly Bowl, Robinson hopes to create one more lasting memory at Higley before embarking on the next chapter of his football career in Flagstaff.

"For this game, I want to take some of the skills I've been using to kind of open my bag a little bit, maybe pull a few tricks out that I haven't used yet," Robinson said.

Robinson said while he was able to get out a lot of his emotions after the Knights' loss to Highland on Friday, Nov. 20, he feels there will be more on display when his career at Higley officially comes to an end.

"This was the best 4 years of my life, for sure," Robinson said. "The friends I've made, the experience out here on the practice field, it's one of a kind. I think we are all going to be super happy we got one last game together."



