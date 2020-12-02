ArizonaVarsity - Chilly Bowl Countdown: Nijrell Eason aims to be next Higley star

Nijrell Eason II always envisioned himself playing at a high level once he entered high school, just maybe not as soon as his freshman season.

The son of former Arizona State and Arizona Cardinals defensive back Nijrell Eason, he is quickly making a name for himself at the varsity level for Higley at a young age.

"He likes to compete," Higley coach Eddy Zubey said. "He definitely has some work to do technique wise, but he likes to compete and that's what you need. After the third game, when we played Casteel, he's matched up with every team's top receiver.

"We put him into the boundary, give him the toughest assignment and he travels with his man. He's been able to persevere through that."

Eason's competitive spirit stood out to Zubey and the rest of the Higley coaching staff early on. That, along with his long limbs and overall athletic ability, led to his promotion to the varsity level just days into the Knights' summer camp.

At 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, he is already able to match up with several receivers in the Premier Region, arguably the most talented group of football teams in the state with the likes of Chandler and Hamilton leading the way. He agreed with Zubey that he still has a ways to go to be considered an elite defensive back in the state.

But he has time on his side.

"I know I can never take a play off and always put in effort," Eason said. "It's all the little things. I love playing at this level. It took some time to get used to it. All the guys I have around me has made it easier."

Through eight games this season, Eason had 20 total tackles and three interceptions. A solid stat line for a 14-year-old thrust into a position against wideouts with years of experience over him.

As he and Higley gear up for the Chilly Bowl against Mountain Ridge, he knows the time is coming where he will step up as a leader of the defense. It's a position he feels he is ready for, especially after having been taken under the wing of senior defensive back Brit Fleming this season.

"Britt is a leader who talks a lot," Eason said. "He makes big plays all the time for this team and he's someone I can look up to."

Eason aims to follow in the footsteps of his father and play defensive back at a power-five college. He knows, however, it won't be an easy road to get there.

Hard work, dedication and an overall love for the game are three characteristics Eason already has as a freshman. Now, he plans to set all of that in motion to break out of his shell and emerge as one of the top defensive backs in the state.

"I want to be the best defensive back in Arizona by the time I leave," Eason said. "It'll take a lot of work, but there's little things my dad taught me that I always take to the field. I just have to always go out and give 100 percent effort."