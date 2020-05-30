ArizonaVarsity - Chilly's 2-Piece Pod: Williams Field DC Kelvin Hunter

Chilly's 2-Piece Pod: Williams Field DC Kelvin Hunter
Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, coaches, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form.
The 5/26 2-Piece features interviews with:
ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden
Rivals.com's Alec Simpson
Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona
Williams Field DC Kelvin Hunter
Players Mentioned:
My'Keil Gardner (Liberty), Daylan Batchan (Estrella Foothills), Trey Reynolds (Queen Creek/Utah), Porter Reynolds (Queen Creek), Gunner Maldonado (Chandler/Northwestern), Tyson Grubbs (Desert Vista/NAU), Terryon Rowe (Cesar Chavez), Zion Magalei (Chandler), Aaron Wolfcale Holsten (Williams Field), Donovan Guyton (Williams Field), Kaden Cloud (Williams Field), CJ Tiller (Williams Field), Mason Wolf (Williams Field), Carson Speer (Williams Field), Layton Duncan (Brophy)
(43 Minutes)
