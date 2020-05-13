News More News
Chilly's Tuesday 2-Piece (5/12/20)

J "Chilly" Carrillo • ArizonaVarsity
Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form. To listen, click play below, or to listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE.


The 5/12 2-Piece features interviews with:

ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden

Rivals.com's Alec Simpson

ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron

Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona

Desert Edge Recruiting Coordinator Steven Ortiz Sr

2021 Ironwood QB Will Haskell Jr

Players Mentioned: Davin Parker (Alchesay), Eric Lira (Central), Andrew Milek (Brophy/USC), Daveon Hunter (Chandler/Hawaii), Chris Cordero (Desert Edge), Earnest Greenwood (Goldwater), Rashon Adams (Centennial), Kyle Pointer (Casteel), Eli Swope (Chandler), Cade Berger (Perry), Julian Gordon (Williams Field), Jerryl Mcintosh (Desert Edge), Jayden Pyrah (O'Connor), Jake LeBlanc (Pinnacle)

To watch the live recording, click play on the tweet below:

