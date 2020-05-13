Chilly's Tuesday 2-Piece (5/12/20)
Every Tuesday, Chilly goes live on Periscope to talk with media members, parents and recruits. We call it the 2-Piece. Here it is, in Podcast form. To listen, click play below, or to listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE.
The 5/12 2-Piece features interviews with:
ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden
Rivals.com's Alec Simpson
ArizonaVarsity lead football analyst Cody T Cameron
Chris Eaton aka Gridiron Arizona
Desert Edge Recruiting Coordinator Steven Ortiz Sr
2021 Ironwood QB Will Haskell Jr
Players Mentioned: Davin Parker (Alchesay), Eric Lira (Central), Andrew Milek (Brophy/USC), Daveon Hunter (Chandler/Hawaii), Chris Cordero (Desert Edge), Earnest Greenwood (Goldwater), Rashon Adams (Centennial), Kyle Pointer (Casteel), Eli Swope (Chandler), Cade Berger (Perry), Julian Gordon (Williams Field), Jerryl Mcintosh (Desert Edge), Jayden Pyrah (O'Connor), Jake LeBlanc (Pinnacle)
To watch the live recording, click play on the tweet below:
5/12/20 #Chillys2pc W/ @JustChilly on https://t.co/nd12TpvVZ6 https://t.co/4HDXZ2PnoX— ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) May 13, 2020