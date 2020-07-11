ArizonaVarsity - Chris Long Foundation Provides Accessible Water to Navajo Families

The Chris Long Foundation is providing running water for the first time to Navajo Nation families across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.

The Hometown H2O project of the foundation, named after former NFL lineman and Super Bowl champion Chris Long, announced a $100,000 donation and fundraising campaign for DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project on Wednesday. The project is Indigenous-led and staffed, and brings 1200-gallon underground water tanks to homes, regularly serviced with fresh water deliveries for drinking, cooking and more.

Chris and wife Megan Long donated $50,000, which was matched by the foundation. Furthermore, Long hopes the announcement will generate more funding and raise awareness for the many people across the United States without running water at home. The Chris Long Foundation estimates over 30 percent of Navajo Nation residents are without clean, running water.

“Everyone in America deserves access to water, but many rural and Indigenous families lack even one faucet with running water in their homes, a necessity most of us take for granted – especially during this pandemic,” said Long.

“Hometown H2O shares DigDeep’s conviction that access to water is a social equity issue. We’re committed to our partnership goal to expand water access for families across the Navajo Nation and are asking for help raising funds and awareness for this important cause. We’re incredibly grateful to DigDeep for their tireless efforts with the Navajo Water Project and look forward to working with them to solve water access on the Navajo Nation.”

The donation allows for the installation of DigDeep’s Home Water Systems for families living on rural parts of the Navajo Nation, as soon as construction is allowed to resume in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Each Home Water System delivers 1,200 gallons of clean, hot and cold running water that is replenished monthly through a water trucking system, as well as solar power electricity.

Running water at home is especially needed during the pandemic, as the necessity community water sources make social distancing difficult.

“In lieu of a vaccine, one of the only courses of prevention in this pandemic is to shelter at home and frequently wash hands. This is a nearly impossible ask if you do not have running water in your house,” said Emma Robbins, Director of DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project. “The financial contribution by the Chris Long Foundation, and their spearheading of a fundraising campaign among Chris's fans, comes at a critical and urgent time in our mission to expand water access for families across the Navajo Nation.”

To date, Waterboys’ Hometown H2O program has generated running water for 365,000 people with an ultimate goal of 1 million.

To further raise awareness, Chris Long and DigDeep founder, George McGraw, will host an Instagram Live conversation on July 9 at 7 p.m. EST, which supporters can join by following @LaFlamaBlanca95 or @digdeepwater.

To join the effort and find out more visit, waterboys.org/hometown.