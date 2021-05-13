ArizonaVarsity - Ty Ty Washington Jr to Kentucky

One of the more anticipated announcements from the state for basketball was Ty Ty Washington Jr.

On Wednesday, May 12th he announced that he was going to Kentucky.





ArizonaVarsity asked Ty Ty why did he choose Kentucky?

Ty Ty Washington Jr: "I am betting on myself! That is really the answer right there. Calipari told me if you are willing to bet on yourself every night, then this is the place for you."

How did we get to this point? His timeline: At the end of his AIA sophomore season, where he was literally a shot at the buzzer away with Cesar Chavez HS, from knocking off #2 ranked Chaparral. Chaparral won the game 77-75 and went on to the 6A state Championship, where they lost to #1 Pinnacle.

Then in 2019 summer before his junior campaign, we had Section-7. Section-7 had 150+ top high schools from the West Coast competing versus each other in different pools over a long weekend. After evaluating him vs some of the best guards, you knew his stock was way up. Simply put, he was one of the better rising junior guards.

Then midway through his junior season at Cesar Chavez HS, Ty Ty transferred to the current powerhouse AZ Compass Prep. Now they were not a powerhouse yet when he transferred in. The end of his junior year, there was a buzz around the program. Ty Ty and Sadraque Nganga were a top duo along with Michigan commit Frankie Collins. Collins decided to not return to AZ Compass Prep this season and the program brought in a few pieces to compliment Ty Ty's skills and it became one of the toughest teams in the country to play against.

This year they won the always talented Grind Session on an assist from Ty Ty for a Joshu Uduje jumper. And beat some of the best teams in the country along the way.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DcmF6eSBCdXp6ZXIgQmVhdGVyIEZvciBHYW1l8J+kr/CfpK8gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BWkNvbXBhc3NfUHJlcD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVpDb21wYXNzX1ByZXA8L2E+IFdpbnMgVGhl IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGhlZ3JpbmRzZXNzaW9u P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0aGVncmluZHNlc3Npb248L2E+IENo YW1waW9uc2hpcCBPbiBDcmF6eSBMYXN0IFNlY29uZCBTaG90IEJ5IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlVkdWplP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBKVWR1amU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9JbnN0YW50Q2xhc3NpYz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0luc3RhbnRDbGFzc2ljPC9hPiDwn4+G8J+YsfCf mLHwn5Sl8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVTM0VVZoaDRzQyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1UzNFVWaGg0c0M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmFs bGVycyBCcmlkZ2UgKEBCYWxsZXJzQnJpZGdlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhbGxlcnNCcmlkZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzEzNjg0Mjk0MzY0 MzM4ODMxMzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggNywgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Later that week on March 11th, Ty Ty decided to decommit from Creighton Univ and re-open his recruitment.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pTY3JKeGhUOE4iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aU2NySnhoVDhOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFR5dHkgV2Fz aGluZ3RvbiAoQHR5dHl3YXNoaW5ndG9uMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90eXR5d2FzaGluZ3RvbjMvc3RhdHVzLzEzNzAxMDIyNjk1 MTM4NDY3ODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTEsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Over the April 1st weekend, AZ Compass Prep participated in the prestigious Geico Nationals. Geico only invites 8-10 teams to battle for a title of the #1 HS basketball program in the USA. Ty Ty and co. first defeated a talented Wasatch Academy out of Utah in the Elite-8, who have other highly ranked players on their team. Ty Ty had 22 pts, 10 rebs and 5 asts.

AZ Compass then took on the #1 ranked team in the country with Montverde Academy out of Florida led by Jalen Duren in the Final-4 match-up. Duren, like Ty Ty, is a pro prospect in the 2022 class and is ranked somewhere in the Top-5 depending on who is ranking him. He has that Dwight Howard type of frame and game.

The game was an instant classic on ESPN. Both teams slugged it out to go into overtime and Ty Ty attempted a 3 at the buzzer, down-2, and it rattled just off the rim. Although AZ Compass Prep did not win the National Championship, as Monterde Academy ended up winning it, Ty Ty definitely put his name and the program on the map!

Then on April 17th Ty Ty Washington Jr released his final-6 schools via social media.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gYWxsIGNvYWNoZXMgdGhhdCByZWNydWl0ZWQg bWXigLzvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RpcHRvbkVk aXRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaXB0b25FZGl0czwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRBMVppME5YNk8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS80QTFaaTBOWDZPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFR5dHkgV2FzaGluZ3RvbiAo QHR5dHl3YXNoaW5ndG9uMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS90eXR5d2FzaGluZ3RvbjMvc3RhdHVzLzEzODM1ODczNzEzNjc1NTUwNzI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

As the basketball world was waiting for his commitment, he was invited to another prestigious event called the Iverson Classic. An invite-only event of 24 selected players around the country. And you guessed it, he came away looking like a future star. Here was a clip of him winning the 3pt Shootout on May 7th:

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UeVR5IFdhc2hpbmd0b24gKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdHl0eXdhc2hpbmd0b24zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0 eXR5d2FzaGluZ3RvbjM8L2E+KSB3aW5zIHRoZSAzUFQgU2hvb3RvdXQgaGVy ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2l2ZXJzb25jbGFzc2lj P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBpdmVyc29uY2xhc3NpYzwvYT4uIDxi cj48YnI+T25lIG9mIHRoZSBzbW9vdGhlc3Qgc3Ryb2tlcyBpbiB0aGUgY2xh c3MsIHRoZSB1bmRlY2lkZWQgZ3VhcmQgd2lsbCBtYWtlIGhpcyBjb21taXRt ZW50IG5leHQgd2Vlay4gUmVnYXJkbGVzcyBvZiBoaXMgZGVzdGluYXRpb24s IGhl4oCZbGwgYmUgb25lIHRvIHdhdGNoICBmb3IgdGhlIDIwMjIgRHJhZnQg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NMNm1Ma3JZNUoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9jTDZtTGtyWTVKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERlcmVrIE11cnJheSAo QGRtdXJyYXlOQkEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZG11 cnJheU5CQS9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MDg0MzkzOTM2MDQ5NzY2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Then in the actual game on May 8th, he continued his strong play.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UeVR5IFdhc2hpbmd0b24gKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdHl0eXdhc2hpbmd0b24zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0 eXR5d2FzaGluZ3RvbjM8L2E+KSBjb250aW51ZXMgdG8gaW1wcmVzcyBpbiBh bGwgZmFjZXRzIGFuZCBtYWtlIHRoZSBjYXNlIGFzIG9uZSBvZiB0aGUgY2xh c3PigJlzIHRvcCBndWFyZHMuIFZpc2lvbiwgZmVlbCwgYW5kIGhlcmUgdGhl IGVhc3kgc3Ryb2tlIGZyb20gdGhyZWUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9ySGJSZDhISDRvIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vckhiUmQ4SEg0bzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXJlayBNdXJyYXkgKEBkbXVycmF5TkJBKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RtdXJyYXlOQkEvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTEx ODg2NTY0NTE0NjExMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDksIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Throughout all these accomplishments he is getting noticed. He was recently projected as a 1st round draft pick, somewhere in the 14-19 range, for the 2022 NBA draft by multiple websites.