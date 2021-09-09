Coach Corner: Chandler Hovik Believes Connection to Central Players is Key

Chandler Hovik has made a connection with his players at Central High based on a decision he made long ago. Ok, not that long ago. After all, he is only 27 and three years into his first head coach job. But it was his decision to take an alternate route, something that has become very prevalent in today’s high school scene, for his academic and athletic career at the age of 14 that has led him to this point.

Chandler Hovik (white pullover) has connected with Central players after playing and coaching at Cesar Chavez. (Courtesy photo)

Hovik grew up in Ahwatukee, a Phoenix suburb in the southside of South Mountain that doesn’t see many of the challenges that other neighborhoods of Phoenix face, but chose to attend Cesar Chavez in Laveen. Not only did he get to play under one of the state’s winningest coaches in Jim Rattay, but he also was exposed to some of the plight that his former teammates and current players face in their everyday life. “I didn’t understand it as much at the time about how much it would really help me in my future when I went to Chavez,” Hovik said. “I knew playing for Rattay, one of the best to ever do it, would me as a quarterback, but looking back now that had a huge influence on me and how I can relate to them (the players at Central).” Throw in the fact that after Hovik, who graduated from Arizona St. after one year of playing at Phoenix College, spent four years as an assistant coach at Chavez and it gives him some credibility in the locker room. “It’s a huge element for the locker room and the culture,” he said. “It’s important that they understand that I know what they are going through. The hardships and struggles. It’s important. We are tough on them and expect a lot from them, but we also know some of them have a lot going on outside of football. We are fighting for them. “At the end of the day becoming better men is a lot more important than football, but it is that connection is going to allow us to successful on the field.”

It proved to be extremely vital to the team’s cohesiveness when the foundation of the program was shaken after the death of two players – Quortez Conley in May and Corvel Simmons in July – less than three months apart. “This one is for you Corvel and Lil Q. I know you guys were watching over us tonight,” Hovik tweeted after the Week 1 over North. The signs of success are starting to come the Bobcats’ way if the opening week is any indication. Central beat North, 26-21, to end a four-game losing streak against North and won for the first time since 2012 in the series. “Beating your rival is always important and it showed them what hard work in the offseason can do,” Hovik said. “The boys were thrilled.” The Bobcats, who haven’t had a winning season since 2017, will look to keep it going at home this week against Verrado. They have some players who have been playing at the varsity level since their freshmen year grow into leaders and playmakers. The hope is it will be enough to get the program’s first home victory on the new field. after unable to get one in the shortened season in 2020. Since the field was given a deluxe upgrade, it immediately infused some pride into the program. “It’s a million-dollar facility and it gives you some confidence,” Hovik said. “It’s like getting that new pair of shoes or a new car. You want to take care of it as best as you can for as long as you can.” Not only is the program growing, but so is Hovik as a coach. Very few young coaches get an opportunity to take over a program at the age of 24. He’s not doing it alone by any means. Not only does he have a solid coaching staff, but he has eight years of influence from Rattay to glean off to help design the program. “There are so many things we do, the way we line up, the way we run practice and end practice is just like what Rattay did,” he said. “Our mentality and the way we go about being coaches is a direct influence. “With him it was about tough love and finish what you started no matter what happens or how hard it gets. Always finish. It gives you a chance to live your best life. ”And that's what we want for these kids."