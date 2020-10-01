ArizonaVarsity - Combs on the Prowl for a Playoff Berth

After improving their season win total by one game in each of the last two seasons – three to four to five wins – the Coyotes are expecting to take the next step by increasing their win total for a third consecutive season with a playoff berth the reward.

The New

A new offense with a talented newcomer and a few returning playmakers gives the Yotes reason for optimism entering the 2020 season. “We have some weapons returning – Joey Jensen and a lot of our skill guys,” said Combs head coach Travis Miller, who is now in his fourth season leading the Yotes’ program. “We’ve improved a lot – leaps and bounds from last year – and I think we had a really good offensive year (last season). Sophomore Tanner Hale is the new starter at the most important position on any team – quarterback – and he has comfort in knowing senior Joey Jensen shares the offensive backfield with him. Jensen rushed for nearly 1,400 yards a year ago in addition to leading the team in receptions and receiving yards (40 – 644) to go along with 21 combined touchdowns. Wideouts Tanner Price (6-foot-3, 190), a junior, and senior Lucas Corriveau (6-foot, 180) combined for 54 receptions, 685 yards and six touchdowns last season. “Having those leaders on offense is (a good feeling),” Hale answered when asked if it helps having impact players returning in his first varsity season. “We expect to have an explosive offense and a good season.” Miller knows what he has in Jensen, a definite Player of the Year candidate, but he’s also bullish on what Price and Corriveau add to the Yotes’ offense. “Tanner is a matchup nightmare form other teams and Lucas is as consistent as any player we have,” Miller told ArizonaVarsity.com during a recent practice.

The Seasoned

Defensively, the Coyotes return nine starters, including the top six tacklers from last season. That group includes senior nose tackle Bubba Taunima (5-foot-11, 295), a state wrestling champion as a junior, and senior linebackers Jace Judd (5-foot-10, 200) and Dominik Richie (6-foot, 205). “The defense, for sure, is going to be our strength,” Miller said. “What Coach Shaw has built over the last few years; the boys are in a groove, in a system that they know really well. “Bubba is a force, a massive force who is nearly 300 pounds and athletic,” he added. “Jace and Dominik are tackling machines.” In addition to Taunima, Judd and Richie, the Yotes have at least three more returning starters on defense in Jensen, Corriveau and defensive end Mason Brockmann (6-foot-2, 195). “Over the years we’ve played together, so we have that bond that you normally don’t have at school,” Taunima said. “The fact that we can end together on a note playing the sport we love together means a lot to us.” The Coyotes are excited about fielding a team that is a combination of the new and the old, er seasoned. “Most of us are returning,” Jensen said. “We’ve got just about the whole defensive side returning and on offense we’ve got most of the skill guys returning. I can’t wait to start playing with this group of guys.”

Linebacker High

According to Miller, the Combs’ coaching staff is working to name an All-Decade Team to recognize the best football players at each position during the first ten years of the school’s history. Linebacker, he said, has been the most difficult to determine. Judd and Richie are the next in line at Combs to continue the strong tradition the program has of churning out quality linebackers. That position has always been a strength and it is again this season. “I take pride in our linebackers,” Miller said. “It’s (a position) we take great pride going back to when we started here. The two we have right now are freaks of nature – they are big and fast. I’m excited about that position.”

Q&A

What must your team do well to win on Friday nights? “We need to be consistent in winning the turnover battles and protect the ball on offense, and if we can stay healthy on defense, we’ll be alright.” – Travis Miller, Head Coach “Commitment and intensity. If we are not giving 100-percent effort, we shouldn’t be (playing). Just do the work; even if you miss an assignment, do it with 100-percent effort. Anything less is wasting your time and the coaches’ time too.” – Joey Jensen, Running Back How has COVID-19 impacted you? “The masks suck, but if that is what it’s going to take to play the sport that I’m pretty sure all of us love, we’ll do it. For some of us seniors, this is our chance to breakout. This is the jumping pad for some of us. If we didn’t get (to play this season), then the chance to play college ball is almost nothing.” – Jensen How good can this team be defensively? “I feel like we’re going to be one of top 4A defenses in the state.” – Brodee Tucker, Offensive/Defensive Lineman What are you most looking forward to as the season approaches? “To finally hit somebody. I’ve got a lot of pent-up aggression that COVID-19 is dealing me.” – Bubba Taunima, Nose Tackle Plans for Fans

Combs Game attendance Policy pic.twitter.com/jHSabqShxq — Travis Miller (@CoachTravMiller) September 21, 2020

Click here to view the Coyotes’ 2020 schedule.