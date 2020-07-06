ArizonaVarsity - Commitment Analysis: Bear Milacek Commits to New Mexico

The University of New Mexico coaching staff had more than enough reasons to celebrate Independence Day this past weekend. Late in the afternoon on the Fourth of July, Boulder Creek High School (Anthem, AZ) Class of 2021 Quarterback, Bear Milacek, took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Lobos, becoming their 15th known commit from their 2021 recruiting class.

"After multiple zoom sessions and phone calls with Coach (Jordan) Salkin and talking with Coach (Jordan) Somerville, I felt like it was the best opportunity for me," Milacek told ArizonaVarsity.com. "I felt like I could be coached by the best, build great relationships with the "UNMatched21" class and current players. University of New Mexico just fits me."

"Getting to learn from a great QB coach like coach Salkin and being around coach Gonzales and coach Rocky Long. Also being on my own and being able to explore what (New Mexico) has to offer, meet new people."

Milacek had a tremendous Junior campaign last Fall, finishing the season racking up over 2600 total yards and 18 touchdowns. Despite the impressive numbers, Milacek didn't receive his first Division 1 offer until April of this year. The Boulder Creek football program has sent a player to a Division 1 program in back-to-back recruiting cycles, (Class of 2019 Hendrix Johnson NAU, Class of 2020 Conner Lewis PWO Arizona State) Milacek would make it three cycles in a row. Even with those statistics, Boulder Creek is a program that gets consistently overlooked when it comes to college recruiting. Milacek would like for that to change immediately.

"Honestly, I was told by people “what if you never get offers” what if no one notices you at boulder creek” “what if you just don’t have the size,” said Milacek. "I can tell you one thing, I earned those blessings and I worked my butt off to have the opportunity that I do now. I truly hope college coaches start checking out Boulder Creek because we have some unseen ballers!"

COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF... pic.twitter.com/bjGeccO3NT — Bear Milacek (@AzQbBeAr6) July 5, 2020

Coach's Comments

How have you seen Bear get progressively better over the last couple seasons and what has he meant to the Boulder Creek program?

Justin Simons, Boulder Creek Assistant Coach + Recruiting Coordinator: “The second Bear arrived on our campus it was clear that he had a tremendous amount of physical tools. He could really throw the football with zip and velocity. In the past couple of years Bear’s growth has been off the charts in regards to reading coverage and making the right throws. What most people do not realize how mobile and athletic he is. He has really developed into an all-around Quarterback. His competitive spirit is what has made a huge difference in our program. He is always bringing the best out of not only himself but those around him. We’ve made the playoffs every year with him at the helm and I hope and pray we get to see him finish his outstanding career this season”

Film Analysis

My Take: I had the opportunity to watch Milacek play in an early November playoff game against Queen Creek High School last Fall. Queen Creek is a program that has multiple Power 5 players on their defense, and Milacek lit them up that night. Milacek threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He did an amazing job of surveying his options, staying patient in the pocket, and delivering strikes downfield to his receivers in tight windows. He stands tall in the pocket and he has a beautiful release with a tight spin on his throws. This is a player who's not only a leader in the huddle, but one who possesses a competitive drive and a will to win every time he steps on a field. He'll make an impact on that Lobo program the second he steps on that campus. Throw out the "Rating system", Bear Milacek can absolutely play.

HUGE PLAY‼️‼️ @BCJagsFootball Junior QB @AzQbBeAr6 throws an absolute dime on the deep fade to @connerslewis for a TD late in the 1st Half. Jags take the lead over Queen Creek 21-17 with under a minute left in the half @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/AlYJ05EMYy — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

Jags Junior QB @AzQbBeAr6 remains patient, the explodes up the middle for his 2nd TD run of the game. @BCJagsFootball extend their lead over Queen Creek 28-20 in the 3rd Q @AZHSFB @BCJAGS pic.twitter.com/TUrFyIeZmj — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

Alec Simpson, former D1 Linebacker and current Rivals Analyst: "Bear Milacek is a highly underrated QB who is a sure steal for the New Mexico Lobos," said Simpson. "At 6-3 and 210 pounds, He brings tremendous arm strength as well as the ability to use his feet as another weapon when needed. Milacek will be a guy you see hit the field earlier than later in Albuquerque and the lobos have found their QB of the future in Anthem, Arizona."



#UNM has gotten an absolute steal in Boulder Creek HS (Ariz.) QB Bear Milacek. This is a true Dual-threat guy and will be an absolute weapon for the Lobos early on. Credit to the New Mexico football staff for landing this stud QB. @AzQbBeAr6 https://t.co/pPMktJGABq — Alec Simpson (@alecsimpson5) July 5, 2020