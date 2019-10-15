Brenden Rice, one of the top players in Arizona's class of 2020, announced on Twitter that he'll be taking his talents to Boulder.

Many will question my path but I put myself into your hands my Lord. ✞

Nameless™️ Committed💯. @KotgMedia pic.twitter.com/CJ85DNRuLT — Brenden (@BrendenRice) October 15, 2019

The 6’3 208-pound Wide Receiver chose Colorado over major programs like Arizona State, Oregon, and Texas A&M. Brenden Rice spoke with Cody Cameron of ArizonaVarsity.com about the reasons behind his commitment.

CODY CAMERON: When making this decision Brenden, what put Colorado above programs like ASU, Michigan, and Oregon? BREDNEN RICE: I believe in Coach Tucker and Coach Chev (Chiaverini). I truly believe what they’re trying to build for the program. I want to be apart in helping recruit that 2020 class. I thought about it and I was thinking, I can go to ASU and be a part of a class, or I can go to Colorado and make my own class, lead my own class. I can have people down the road in three years tell me, “Brenden thank you. Thank you for getting me here, this was the best decision of my life.” I want to be that factor in people’s lives because it’s bigger than the game of football. I truly want to make people feel needed and have people come together and build off of that. That was definitely the decision factor between Colorado and ASU, Michigan, and Oregon.

CAMERON: Looking at this Class of 2020 Colorado commits, there’s some really talented players verbally committed. Who are some of the commits that you’re really looking forward to coming in with at Colorado?

RICE: This class is built off some sleeper athletes. We’re going to be recruiting sleeper athletes; athletes who have been over-looked and truly just develop together. With sleeper athletes you have that drive with you now and bringing other people like that together, united as one, to go ahead and beat other teams, is definitely a difference maker from people who are coming from being so privileged thinking “Oh I’m a 5-star recruit.” No, we want people who are going to compete every day for that starting position as a Freshman. Keith Miller was actually the one who recruited me the most, Brendon (Lewis) was there a little bit, but Keith definitely recruited me the most.

CAMERON: Brenden on your previous visits to Colorado, outside of football what did you like about the campus and the town of Boulder

RICE: What is there not to like about Boulder!? It’s so beautiful…it’s a little chilly but the suns out shining, and it’s always green. You can go to Oregon and it’s the same thing every day. It rains, it is green, but its gloomy every day. I want to be in an environment where I’m always happy, where I’m the feeling the drive to go out and do something every day. It’s so different than Arizona because some days people don’t even want to step out of the house, it’s too hot! 120 degrees does that to you. So just to get away and be a part of that is amazing. CAMERON: Brenden, from a football standpoint, the moment you step on the campus what will you be trying to accomplish? RICE: As soon as I step on that campus, I’m trying to take on that leadership role. I’ll be trying to bring everybody together and change the way people view Colorado football…all the recruits have been talking about it. As soon as we get up there, we have to take things seriously and we have to set the tone.

Coaches’ Comments

Hamilton Husky Head Coach Michael Zdebski on the growth that Brenden Rice has shown from his junior to senior season – “His maturity of doing what’s best for the team. Brenden doesn’t worry about stats, about having his name in the paper. Brenden’s worried about winning. His leadership as a person has grown. He’s a great teammate, he’s very positive, and he’s a leader when he speaks. He takes responsibility to the team.”

Hamilton Husky Senior QB Nick Arvay on what makes Brenden Rice a special talent – “His ability to make any catch by far and outrun any defensive back. I know if a defensive back is no longer than 8-9 yards off of him that he will still outrun him. Brenden has talents that don’t come around often.”

Here’s why @BrendenRice is one of the best players in the state: Great hands, explosive quick cuts at the end of routes, 10.78 100 M speed, watch the way he goes up and catches each pass at it’s highest point. Phenomenal talent, great young man @AZHSFB @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/RfaK8aSLRG — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) July 11, 2019

Brenden Rice career stats as of 10/15/19