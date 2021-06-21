Commitment Analysis: Nicco Marchiol Commits to West Virginia

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his third year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

A streak of thirteen consecutive recruiting cycles without an Arizona high school football pledged commit has come to an end for the West Virgina Mountaineers.

Local Hamilton High School (Chandler, AZ) 4-Star Class of 2022 Quarterback, Nicco Marchiol, took to Twitter on Monday to announce his commitment to West Virginia, becoming the 8th pledged member of the Mountaineer's 2022 recruiting class.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATmVhbEJyb3du X1dWVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ZqWjZlZlpMb3kiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Walo2ZWZaTG95PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5pY2Nv IE1hcmNoaW9sIChATWFyY2hpb2xOaWNjbykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJjaGlvbE5pY2NvL3N0YXR1cy8xNDA3MDUwOTMxNjk5 NjAxNDIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Marchiol, who was previously committed to Florida State, visited Morgantown for an official visit last week after reopening his recruitment earlier in the month.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TcGVlY2hsZXNzIGFmdGVyIGhhdmluZyB0aGUgcHJpdmlsZWdlIHRv IGxpc3RlbiB0byBEci4gR2VlIHNwZWFrIHRoaXMgbW9ybmluZy4gQSB0cnVl IGZvb3RiYWxsIGZhbiwgYW5kIG1vcmUgaW1wb3J0YW50bHkgYSBtYW4gZGVk aWNhdGVkIHRvIGRldmVsb3BpbmcgeW91bmcgbWVuLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vOTk1R0hROW9nNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzk5NUdIUTlv ZzQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmljY28gTWFyY2hpb2wgKEBNYXJjaGlvbE5p Y2NvKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcmNoaW9sTmlj Y28vc3RhdHVzLzE0MDM3NDEzMDYzMDQ3OTg3MjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

The 6’3 218-pound lefty gun-slinger had an impressive offer sheet that boasted over 25 Division 1 offers. The 14th ranked Pro-Style QB in the 2022 Class per Rivals, Marchiol is the highest ranked QB recruit in the state of Arizona.

After playing his sophomore season at Regis Jesuit in Aurora, Colorado, the Marchiol family moved to Arizona last Spring, enrolling Nicco into Hamilton. Last season, the Junior quarterback led the Huskies to an 8-2 record and an appearance in the Open State Championship game.

“He’s a really good play-action passer and he can throw on the run really well,” said Hamilton offensive coordinator Jeremy Kitamura. “He’s a mobile guy who throws well when things breakdown.” Coach Kitamura explained that Hamilton’s wide variety of offensive sets has helped Marchiol tremendously by preparing him for the collegiate level. “A lot of the stuff we do at (Hamilton) consists of run/pass option, but there’s also a lot of play-action under center as well,” stated Kitamura. “We also have our regular spread offense where we’re throwing the ball all over the place and he does that really well too.” “I think the amount of preparation that he puts into games makes him more college ready. Because we’re able to do different things offensively whether it’s running spread, our RPO game, or even under center game…He just has one more arrow in the quiver to be able to compete wherever he goes. There’s nothing that he hasn’t seen or done.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYW1pbHRvbiBDbGFzcyBvZiAyMDIyIFFCIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWFyY2hpb2xOaWNjbz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ATWFyY2hpb2xOaWNjbzwvYT4gZHJvcHMgYSBkaW1lIGludG8gdGhl IG91dCBzdHJldGNoZWQgYXJtcyBvZiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2NfYW5heWEyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY19hbmF5 YTI0PC9hPiBpbiB0aGUgY29ybmVyIG9mIHRoZSBlbmQgem9uZSBmb3IgYSBU RC4gUGVyZmVjdCBwYXNzIGFuZCBncmVhdCBjYXRjaC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdXNreV9Gb290YmFsbDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEh1c2t5X0Zvb3RiYWxsNzwvYT4gY3V0IHRoZSBXb2x2ZXMg bGVhZCB0byAxMy03IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVpI U0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBWkhTRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3JpZGlyb25hcml6b25hP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBncmlkaXJvbmFyaXpvbmE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSEhTX0F0aGxldGljc18xP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBISFNfQXRobGV0aWNzXzE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby8yWG15WG9ubDAwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMlhteVhvbmww MDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2R5IENhbWVyb24gKEBDb2R5VENhbWVyb24p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29keVRDYW1lcm9uL3N0 YXR1cy8xMzM3OTM5Mjg4MzExMjU1MDQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkRlY2VtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Coach Kitamura also stated that Marchiol’s mechanics and a will to work on his craft every single day, separates him from the pack. “He’s worked on his mechanics for a long time. He’s done a great job of working on his release and footwork,” said Kitamura. “He works a lot and he’s throwing all the time. That (shows) who he is as a kid, he works hard. You never have to motivate him to get out there. He’s rounding up receivers all of the time to go

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYW1pbHRvbiA0LVN0YXIgUUIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJjaGlvbE5pY2NvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBN YXJjaGlvbE5pY2NvPC9hPiB0aHJlYWRzIHRoZSBuZWVkbGUgb24gYSBmZXcg cGFzc2VzIGR1cmluZyB0b2RheeKAmXMgc2hvd2Nhc2UuIEZpcnN0IHBhc3Mg Y29ubmVjdHMgd2l0aCAyMDIyIFdSIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUXVlbnRpbl9fUm9zcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUXVl bnRpbl9fUm9zczwvYT4sIDJuZCB0byAyMDIzIFdSIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2xhdG9uUHJlc3RvbjA0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBTbGF0b25QcmVzdG9uMDQ8L2E+LiBUYWxlbnRlZCBXUiBwcm9z cGVjdHMgd2l0aCBiaWcgZnJhbWVzIGZvciB0aGUgSHVza2llcyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21pY2hhZWx6ZGVic2tpP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtaWNoYWVsemRlYnNraTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlRcDA4V2o5akYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85UXAwOFdq OWpGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvZHkgQ2FtZXJvbiAoQENvZHlUQ2FtZXJv bikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2R5VENhbWVyb24v c3RhdHVzLzEzOTUxNzM2OTEyMTA4MDExNTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+TWF5IDIwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Playing in the Arizona 6A Premier Region, Marchiol has faced the state’s best players and teams on a consistent basis. Hamilton Head Coach, Mike Zdebski, believes this is a major factor on why Marchiol is ready for the next step. Zdebski also spoke on Marchiol’s leadership skills and how that has helped the Hamilton program throughout this last year. “What Nicco gets to play week in and week out and what he gets to practice against week in and week out, it’s going to really get him ready (for the next level),” said Zdebski. “His vocal leadership is one of his strongest suits. So is his ability to really stay positive and always be uplifting to his teammates. His edification skills are top-knotch.”

