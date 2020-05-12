After missing out on Arizona talent in the 2020 recruiting cycle, the Nevada Wolf Pack coaching staff came back to the desert this off-season, sending out offers consistently to the top players in the state from the 2021 Class. The aggressive approach looks to have paid off early as Poston Butte's two-way standout, Zion Burns , took to Twitter late Sunday Night to pledge his commitment to the Wolf Pack.

"Nevada felt like home to me," Burns told ArizonaVarsity.com. "The coaching staff treated me and my family like family and made me feel wanted, so my family and I decided that's the best option. The Nevada coaching staff is a cool group of guys, we talked on a day-to-day basis and built a friendship...I felt like there's no other place I'd rather be."

Nevada is recruiting Burns to play in the secondary. He's solid in coverage as a defensive back, possessing quick footwork and nice ball skills, but once you turn on the film, you'll see that Burns is one of the best running backs in the state of Arizona as well. He's a fantastic 1-2 cut runner who keeps his legs pumping through contact. Burns shows off his powerful running ability on the carry at the 1:13 mark, as he bounces off defenders, keeping his shoulders square, bull dozing his way into the end zone. That toughness and strength are skills that will help Burns transition quicker into a full-time DB at the next level. I had the opportunity to watch this young man play last Fall against Marcos De Niza and was blown away by his athleticism. Burn's told me yesterday that he wants to become "one of the top five players in the state" next season. He'll be an early favorite to win 4A Most Valuable Player for next season.