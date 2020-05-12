Commitment Analysis: Poston Butte ATH Zion Burns Commits to Nevada
After missing out on Arizona talent in the 2020 recruiting cycle, the Nevada Wolf Pack coaching staff came back to the desert this off-season, sending out offers consistently to the top players in the state from the 2021 Class. The aggressive approach looks to have paid off early as Poston Butte's two-way standout, Zion Burns, took to Twitter late Sunday Night to pledge his commitment to the Wolf Pack.
"Nevada felt like home to me," Burns told ArizonaVarsity.com. "The coaching staff treated me and my family like family and made me feel wanted, so my family and I decided that's the best option. The Nevada coaching staff is a cool group of guys, we talked on a day-to-day basis and built a friendship...I felt like there's no other place I'd rather be."
Committed‼️ #NevedaGrit pic.twitter.com/EmhvzKmeRg— Zion Burns ⭐️🦍 (@zion_4k) May 11, 2020
Burns, who was awarded the ArizonaVarsity 4A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year Award last season, becomes the seventh Class of 2021 Arizona high school football player to commit to a Division 1 school.
Film Analysis and Breakdown
Season Stats (DEF): 39 Total Tackles, 5 PD's, 1 FR, 1 INT
Season Stats (OFF): 1542 Rushing Yards and 20 Rushing TDs
Nevada is recruiting Burns to play in the secondary. He's solid in coverage as a defensive back, possessing quick footwork and nice ball skills, but once you turn on the film, you'll see that Burns is one of the best running backs in the state of Arizona as well. He's a fantastic 1-2 cut runner who keeps his legs pumping through contact. Burns shows off his powerful running ability on the carry at the 1:13 mark, as he bounces off defenders, keeping his shoulders square, bull dozing his way into the end zone. That toughness and strength are skills that will help Burns transition quicker into a full-time DB at the next level. I had the opportunity to watch this young man play last Fall against Marcos De Niza and was blown away by his athleticism. Burn's told me yesterday that he wants to become "one of the top five players in the state" next season. He'll be an early favorite to win 4A Most Valuable Player for next season.
Poston Butte strikes first‼️ @PBHS_FB Junior RB @zion_4kt shakes off a few defenders, cuts back, and explodes into the end zone. Broncos lead the Padres 6-0 in the 1st Q @AZHSFB @PostonAthletics pic.twitter.com/DDgkmrexKp— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 12, 2019