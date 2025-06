Jacob Sarmiento was part of Higley's football program from 2017-2020, and went directly into coaching once his high school career was over. 2025 marks Sarmiento's fifth year with the Knights program, and his first taste of being on Eddy Zubey's varsity staff, taking over the QB coaching duties. He spent a few minutes with Adam Beadle talking about his path, and what has kept him around Higley over the years, and his excitement to see Gunner Fagrell take sole possession of the QB1 job.