Daniel “Boobie” Santiago finds opportunity at Horizon

Horizon 2022 defensive tackle Daniel “Boobie” Santiago is back in the Valley after a brief stint in his home state of New York.

With a decision looming regarding high school football in New York, Santiago opted to move back to Arizona for a better chance of being able to play his senior season. For the second straight year, he and his family have had to move around the country.

In a board meeting set for Aug. 24, members are set to vote on the status of the fall season in New York, but Santiago can’t wait that long. To be eligible for Week 1 in Arizona, Santiago needed to be at Horizon on Monday, Aug. 23. He had to make a decision: Wait it out and hope to play in New York, or risk not playing his senior season.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in high risk and contact sports in New York, and I can’t afford to wait for a decision,” Santiago said. “In a game like this one, you have to take advantage of every opportunity. I actually put that quote up on my wall.

"When my family and I started to ask questions, nobody had answers. There just wasn’t enough information to stay.”