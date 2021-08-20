Daniel “Boobie” Santiago finds opportunity at Horizon
Horizon 2022 defensive tackle Daniel “Boobie” Santiago is back in the Valley after a brief stint in his home state of New York.
With a decision looming regarding high school football in New York, Santiago opted to move back to Arizona for a better chance of being able to play his senior season. For the second straight year, he and his family have had to move around the country.
In a board meeting set for Aug. 24, members are set to vote on the status of the fall season in New York, but Santiago can’t wait that long. To be eligible for Week 1 in Arizona, Santiago needed to be at Horizon on Monday, Aug. 23. He had to make a decision: Wait it out and hope to play in New York, or risk not playing his senior season.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty in high risk and contact sports in New York, and I can’t afford to wait for a decision,” Santiago said. “In a game like this one, you have to take advantage of every opportunity. I actually put that quote up on my wall.
"When my family and I started to ask questions, nobody had answers. There just wasn’t enough information to stay.”
After playing his junior year at Horizon, Santiago moved back to New York after he took a few college visits in June, continuing to stay enrolled at Horizon High School and taking classes online.
“Nobody thought (COVID-19) would last this long, but I’m glad I waited it out and stayed enrolled at Horizon,” Santiago said. “I’m happy to be back, and I’m looking forward to playing my senior year."
Horizon, which went 3-3 in 2020, hired Andy Litten as head coach back in January.
“I have a good bond with guys (at Horizon), and even the new staff,” Santiago said, “I got the chance to compete in a few big-man competitions and 7v7s early in the offseason, which really helped."
The Rivals 3-star prospect led the 2020 Horizon team in tackles, totaling 28. Santiago also contributed 6 TFLs and 3 sacks during the shortened six-game season. Santiago holds seven offers, including Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colorado State, San Diego State and Yale.
“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a kid," Santiago said. "Watching guys play when I was younger, and now going through the [recruiting] process myself, it’s mind-blowing.”
Santiago is taking advantage of every opportunity possible, including a second season at Horizon.
