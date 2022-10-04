In the West Valley, the Kellis Cougars basketball and football programs are slowly emerging as sleeping giants.

A big reason for the Cougars emergence into the spotlight has been the play of multi-sport senior athlete Darrien Campbell.

Campbell first appeared on the scene last season for his play on the gridiron as the Cougars fought their way to a historic season for the school.

In only his first year playing football, Campbell played a key role in the team breaking a 13 game losing streak and winning their most games in five years.

Once the season ended, Campbell shifted his focus to basketball, his initial sport in high school.

Defensively on the court, his ability to guard on the perimeter and guard the opposition’s best player helped lead the Cougars to their most wins in six years.

Campbell at Section Seven in June talked about why defense is important to his game.

“Defense wins games, it helps because I can be that spark plug for my team that can help win games with good defense”

Kellis head basketball coach De’Rahn Stinson talked about Campbell’s impact on the program.

“Seeing his progression as an athlete has been special to watch, seeing him take that next step on the court and while being apart of the football program has been great to see”

In August at district media day, head football coach Ben Kullos talked about the progression of Campbell’s game on the field.

“First day we put shoulder pads on he looked like a basketball player playing football for the first time, but he worked and developed that nastiness”

Kullos also talked about Campbell stepping up as a leader.

“He’s the ultimate competitor and I think guys respond to guys that hate losing and you always feel you’re in the game and have a shot with a guy like that.”

Through the first four games of the football season, Campbell leads the Cougars in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

Leading the Cougars in rushing is a Campbell family tradition, as Darrien’s older brother Damien set the single season rushing yards record and career rushing touchdowns record while as a member of the football program.

Although Darrien isn’t rewriting the Kellis record books like his brother was, his game has made strides to the point that Kullos believes he can be an impact player in college if he chooses to play football.

“He’s a raw talent and someone’s going to get lucky, they’ll be getting a steal whoever gets him”

When the football season ends, Campbell will be called upon once again to lock down opposing teams with a schedule that includes multiple division one caliber players.

But according to Campbell, it’s what he has to do to help the Cougars win.

“I’m just going to go out there and help my team. If it’s defense then it’s defense. I want to put us in the best position to win”

As the Cougars continue to make strides on the court and on the gridiron, Campbell will have to continue to lead his teammates as he has throughout the past year.

Campbell will make noise this year, and the victories it’ll lead to will be worth watching.