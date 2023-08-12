They did not go to Kansas as a package deal but the Desert Edge defensive trio of Aundre Gibson, Jonathan Kamara and Deshawn Warner came to similar conclusions about the Jayhawks program. All three believe Lance Leipold and his staff are leading Kansas to big things in the Big 12 and want to play a part in the rise of a new contender instead of being another cog in a machine. “Our coaches told us that it’s better to go to something that’s on the rise than something that’s already established. With Kansas that’s exactly what it is. We can help build it and we can make an impact,” Kamara said. Gibson was the first to verbally commit, on March 5. His cousin, Warner, was the third Scorpion to make his choice – at the Goodyear school on July 1. The cousins became closer playing their freshman year together at Desert Edge, and gradually going up to the varsity team that earned a spot in Arizona’s Open Division in 2020. Back then they would talk about going to college together. Within a year they realized it was more than the fantasy of every decent young athlete. “It was kids stuff, dream chasing,” Gibson said. "In our sophomore year we started to get real, committable offers. The reality started to change and we started thinking bigger picture. How could we get playing time? What school has the best process for us? It started to get more real.”



Gibson and Warner were among the top 2024 players in Arizona by their sophomore season. Kamara’s recruiting profile blew up after his junior season. Kansas was the first Power 5 school to offer the hybrid linebacker/safety, on the same day as UNLV and Utah State. Heavy hitters Texas, ASU and Washington followed suit in May. He said he came to appreciate Kansas for several reasons other than Gibson’s commitment, one being that the message and plan for each Jayhawks recruit is consistent across the staff. Kamara gave his verbal commitment May 28. “Dre committing really didn’t affect me because I had to make the best decision for me. It just happened that Kansas had the best plan, scheme fit and opportunity for myself,” Kamara said.

Warner had the longest and most involved recruiting process of any Desert Edge senior, including UMass commit Kezion Dia-Johnson and Idaho verbal Markhi McKinnon. That was not planned. Gibson and Warner were on the verge of committing to the same school in February before that fell apart. Warner ended up with 14 Division I offers and took official visits to Kansas, Oregon State, Texas and Washington. He learned what he didn’t like and despite their freshman year dreams, he was prepared to go to a different school than Gibson if it was the best place for him. Instead he found many of the same qualities his cousin did at Kansas. “The coaches don’t really care about the players. They care about their programs. That’s how it is. We’re playing for their job,” Warner said. “I thought things would be more genuine. And we were all blessed to find a genuine group of coaches at Kansas. That’s one of the reasons we picked Kansas.”

Kamara said the recruiting process reinforced that college football is a business and players are treated like assets. It was important to find a university and program where he was truly loved and wanted, not where he would be just going to be another player. Six of Leipold’s nine assistant coaches at Kansas followed him from Buffalo University in 2021, which stood out to Gibson. Two of the other three were on the Kansas staff a year when he arrived. “The fact that the head coach and defensive coordinator have been together for so long. In college football it doesn’t last more than three or four years that coaches are together. The head coach has everyone he started with. You know this guy is trustworthy and he’s the guy to be around. It makes you more comfortable going to the school,” Gibson said. He said he also enjoyed learning about the NIL opportunities available in Lawrence and how he will get the chance to brand himself. Warner said Jayhawks coaches were honest and consistent with what they told him their plan was for him over the next three to five years. All three Scorpions also readily admitted they were motivated by the oldest enticement out there - playing time. “Thay asked us, ‘What’s your goal? Is your goal to get to the league or get on the field? If your goal is to get to the league then get on the field. Don’t go to where the biggest name is or go to a school because of a sticker on their helmet,’” Warner said.