Published Oct 15, 2024
The Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25 (10/15/24)
Ralph Amsden
Welcome to the Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 from Ralph Amsden and Just Chilly.

Each week, Ralph And Chilly collaborate on their top 25 teams in Arizona, regardless of classification. Follow along all year long in the quest for the Open Division Playoff!

The guys break down their reasoning for the top 10 of the Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 each week on Chilly's Tuesday Two Piece show on Facebook/X.

Outside looking in: Mica Mountain (6-0)
RankTeamMovement

1

Basha (6-1)

n/a

2

Liberty (5-1)

n/a

3

Red Mountain (6-0)

+1

4

ALA Queen Creek (6-0)

-1

5

Highland (5-1)

+2

6

Brophy (5-1)

n/a

7

Marana (7-0)

+1

8

Hamilton (5-1)

-3

9

Mesa Mountain View (5-1)

-1

10

Salpointe Catholic (4-1)

+4

11

Chandler (4-2)

-2

12

Horizon (5-1)

+1

13

Perry (4-2)

-3

14

Queen Creek (5-1)

+1

15

ALA Gilbert North (5-1)

+5

16

Desert Mountain (6-0)

+5

17

Casteel (4-2)

unranked

18

Pinnacle (4-3)

-2

19

Centennial (2-4)

-2

20

Mountain Pointe (4-2)

-1

21

Higley (5-2)

-10

22

Notre Dame Prep (4-2)

-4

23

McClintock (6-0)

n/a

24

Desert Edge (3-3)

n/a

25

Cactus Shadows (5-2)

n/a

