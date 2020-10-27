ArizonaVarsity - Desert Edge Football 'Going to be Different' for Rest of 2020

Had an outsider heard Desert Edge football's inner discussions among players, they might have surmised there was something wrong. Entering week 4 following a 12-0 win at Cactus Desert Edge was undefeated and primed to face region foe Ironwood. However, many of the Scorpions still felt unsatisfied with how they were playing. “We were a little salty last week, that was not it, so we wanted to come out and get that taste out of our mouth," said junior Jeryll Mcintosh.

Desert Edge football players (left to right) RJ Roberts, Cris Contreras and Max Garcia celebrate a tackle for loss against Ironwood (Eric Newman)

What ensued in week 4 was arguably the Scorpions' most complete offensive effort over a 5A playoff hopeful. Desert Edge dominated from the start and won 41-7 over the Eagles. Mcintosh had 279 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while junior quarterback Adryan Lara and the passing aspect of the offense seemed to find its stride for three scores. Coach Mark Carter said a balanced attack from that unit will be key to success moving forward. “Having that quarterback back there, people sitting on him, so now we’re balanced. We’re going to pound them, he’s going to wear people down and then we’ll take out shots with Adryan because we know he’s going to get it done," Carter said.



Desert Edge junior Jeryll Mcintosh had 279 rushing yards and 2 TDs in a 41-7 win over Ironwood (Eric Newman)

Defensively, the Scorpions have looked like world beaters. Even in a 26-21 victory over O'Connor - the only game Desert Edge has conceded double-digit points - the unit came up with a key stop to secure the victory. From defensive line all the way to safeties and corners, a number of returning stars from last year have made noticeable improvements. "We’ve been playing together since middle school, so that bond we had from starting way back then has grown tighter, and you can see it,” said senior defensive lineman Max Garcia. And now, especially on defense, there are a few transfers that had been waiting in the wings for their shot to play. A unit that has given up just 28 points all season is set to upgrade even further. “Oh man,” coach Marcus Carter said simply, more than likely smiling wide under his Scorpion face mask. "It's going to be different." At 4-0 the Scorpions will travel to Mesa in the first of three consecutive road games. Following the Jackrabbits, Desert Edge plays three tough region opponents in Sunrise Mountain, Millennium and finish the season home against Verrado. With a talented roster that seems to be just now finding its stride, the Scorpions will look to be powerful down the home stretch of 2020. “4-0 feels good," Mcintosh said. "But we’ve got to think we’re at 0-0 because we have bigger goals.”