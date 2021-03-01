ArizonaVarsity - Desert Edge Scorpions are 'where we need to be' late in basketball season

Desert Edge Scorpions basketball senior forward Shay Cain had a team-high 12 points, along with five rebounds and a block, mid-way through the fourth quarter of a tight game against Deer Valley on Feb. 26.

His contribution, along with solid play from the rest of the Scorpions, had Desert Edge up nearly the whole game.

But Cain committed his fifth and final foul contesting a Deer Valley shot, and was taken out of the game. The situation was eerily similar to a game the Scorpions played last season.

“It was kind of like a flashback but even worse because it’s happening again," Cain said.

Desert Edge led Deer Valley by 9 in the first round of the 2019-20 playoffs when Cain fouled out in what would become the final game of his junior season. The Skyhawks mounted a comeback and won that game, 63-60.

It looked like history might repeat itself on Friday night, as Deer Valley stormed back and took a 51-50 lead with less than a minute to play. Without two of their top three scorers down the stretch - Cain fouled out and senior guard Amarei Hunter suffered a leg injury in the second quarter - the Scorpions were scrambling, trying to pull out the win.

Senior wing Jake Clapper passed to senior guard Adrian Banuelos, who took a couple dribbles left, stepped back and hit a contested jumper to put the Scorpions up a point. Following a made free throw on the next possession and a defensive stop at the buzzer, Desert Edge prevailed 53-51.

“They’ve been competition for us for four years, so to finally win like that in this game feels really good," Banuelos said.