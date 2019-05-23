On Wednesday, May 8th, Desert Vista hosted a showcase that featured prospects from the host school, as well as Chaparral, Desert Ridge and Salpointe Catholic. College coaches from all over the country were in attendance, and several players received offers in the ensuing days. Below are a few photos I was able to take at the showcase, as well as some of the notes I jotted down about the players in attendance.

Photo Gallery

Showcase Notebook

Desert Vista

My favorite thing of the entire week of showcases that I attended was watching 2020 WR Elijah Ervin, and he was a non-participant due to injury! Ervin has been on my radar since he shined at a freshman camp at Arizona State in 2017, and he's definitely grown into having a D1 physique. Despite the fact that Ervin was sidelined, he involved himself in every single huddle, and encouraged his teammates throughout the showcase. That's the type of attitude that is going to make him a worthy competitor for years to come. Parker Navarro is somebody who looks as good as a quarterback can look in 7 on 7 situations, and he's got solid chemistry with his receivers. He's not going to be asked to go out and win games by himself, especially with a talented group of running backs like Devon Grubbs, Tyson Grubbs and Colby Humphrey.

Chaparral

Chilly has been telling me about Kamdan Hightower's potential as a defensive back for over a year, and this was the first time I really spent some time observing him. He had multiple interceptions, and covers a ton of ground with his athleticism and length in the defensive backfield. Jack Miller looks healed up and ready to jump back in the driver's seat for Chaparral, and while losing a running back like Darvon Hubbard to transfer would be a big loss for most programs, 2021 RB Jared Williams might end up being an even bigger star. He's got great size, speed and instincts at the position, and could end up being the Firebirds' offensive MVP.

Desert Ridge

As the Jaguars move to the spread, Aidan Lee quickly becomes their most important offensive player, and he has serious star potential with young Austin Kolb throwing him the ball. The one player who is flying under the radar for Desert Ridge, and who definitely shoudn't be, is 6-2, 175 2020 WR Andrew Chino. He's a tad raw as a pass catcher, but as an athlete, there aren't many more intriguing receivers in all of Mesa. College coaches got a kick out of Head Coach Jeremy Hathcock's rejection of fancy swag, instead having his players write their names in Sharpies across plain white T-shirts. While I didn't see them in action at the showcase, I've seen them plenty in other settings, and we've made it a point to keep an eye on 2020 OL Zach Landa, 2020 DL Joquarri Price, and 2021 OL Dante Smith.

Salpointe Catholic