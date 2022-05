East Valley Showcase part 1

Day 3 of showcases took me to Dobson. I think this is the sleeper showcase because all these teams are flying under the radar, or moving up a level. Expect to see some of these kids from this showcase in conversations during award seasons, a handful of these guys are going to burst on the scene statistically, and all the teams look like they could be fighting for playoff berths or be in playoff arguments late in the season. '23 flamethrowers Adam Damante from ALA GN, and Drew Cowart from ALA QC fresh off Elite 11 were doing their thing, and region POY Gavin Limongello from Apache Junction, and Marcos ATH Mason Stromstad look ready to lead their teams in a very competitive 4A conference.

Mesa Cash Merrell '23 QB He is 180 from this time last year! His arm is stronger, and he is trusting himself to make tougher throws. Mcky Peters '24 ATH 5'11ish might be pushing 6'0 WR decent route runner that did well finding space. Flips and plays LB and has some good instincts. Tre Smith '23 WR/ATH good route runner that has some separation speed. Much stronger than you'd think, and doesn't have problems with overly aggressive coverage.



ALA QC Briggs Lunt '23 ATH has some speed, and really knows when to shift gears to separate from DB's. Flips and plays DB and that speed is shown when closing.

Mitch Jensen '23 RB/LB looks like he has spent some time in the weight room, and he's a clean underneath route runner. Drake Cluff '23 WR solid route runner with great hands. He's around 5'9, but he does a great job challenging DB's in 50/50 situations. Gilbert Noah Narain '23 DB/ATH has really good feet, decent closing speed, great awareness, and does well in space. Offensively he's a good deep route runner. Dobson Blake Cameron DB/ATH shutdown corner that does a good job baiting the QB. Kind of a gambler, but Ive seen it pay off for him more often than not. Will add receiving duties this year! ALA GN Tyton Slade '24 WR tough receiver with good hands, and catches well in a crowd. Should get a lot of opportunities opposite Phelps. Marcos Juan Lopez '23 ATH another 6'3 athlete at Marcos with a high ceiling. Smooth route runner on offense, and could be the 2 way x-factor.



Westwood Giordan Hanks '24 QB long frame 6'5 and looks like he might be still growing. Strong arm and consistent mechanics. Nick Mccrimon '23 ATH looked really good as a wr good speed, hands, and concentration. Could be the big time play maker in Coach Large's offense

