ArizonaVarsity - Eastmark Football Set to Make History

It has been approximately 18 months since two-time state championship-winning head coach Scooter Molander accepted the responsibility of building the football program at Eastmark High School, located in a master-planned community by the same name in an area bordering East Mesa and Queen Creek. Just days before the Firebirds inaugural varsity game sans a senior on the roster, Molander admitted following practice earlier this week that he expects a familiar feeling on Friday night. “Absolutely. If you don’t (then) you don’t care,” Molander answered when asked if he still feels butterflies before a game. “I am super excited to be on the field again, coaching, and working with the great staff that we have. I will have those butterflies (and) if we’re prepared it will help us focus more.”

Feels Like the First Time

It feels like the first time because it is the first time, at the varsity level, at least. A year after playing a season with only underclassmen, the Firebirds will play at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy in Tucson on Friday night to make their varsity debut without a senior on the roster. Molander, Eastmark administrators, and members of the Queen Creek Unified School District Administration made the collective decision to bypass a season at the JV level in favor of moving to varsity sooner than later. “We wanted to get after it and play varsity football,” Molander explained to ArizonaVarsity.com, adding that it would be difficult to create a schedule considering not many 3A programs have the participation to field a JV team. “The sooner we get out there and play against the competition we’d be playing next year, the better off we are. We’d much rather have a few mistakes, learn from them, understand how to compete, and play under the lights on Friday nights with the extra excitement.”

Thrown in the Deep End

The Firebirds leveled up for their scrimmage last week, going against 4A playoff contender Combs, which boasts a senior-laden roster with dynamic players and good coaching. Talk about being thrown in the deep end. The scrimmage was a good test for both the Eastmark players and the coaching staff to work together, even if it was a rough start for the former. But it’s not how you start; it is how you finish. “(We) figured it out towards the end,” Molander said. “We were competing, guys were flying around and saying, ‘We can do this, we can compete.’ Combs is a good 4A program.”

Team Strengths

Good team speed, an advanced understanding of the defense, and great improvement in the special teams’ units, especially kicker Derek Martin, a sophomore, are areas that Molander is pleased with. Sophomores Gianni Masculino and Colin Randolph entered training camp competing for the starting quarterback job after sharing signal-calling duties as freshmen. According to Molander, the competition was close, and his team could not afford to have either player on the sidelines. An injury on defense created a need at linebacker that Randolph filled and “looked awesome.” After talking to both players, Molander named Masculino the starting quarterback. A year later, there’s excitement surrounding an expanded offense. “Gianni really improved, got a lot stronger in the offseason, and I feel like he’s strong enough to play varsity football,” Molander explained about his decision. “He’s been slinging the ball around really well.”

We Play to Win the Game

Anyone who says winning at the high school level does not matter, or all that matters is having fun, is lying. It does matter, but like anything else under construction, a strong foundation is required, which takes priority in certain circumstances. Molander and the Firebirds are aiming to win as many games as they can, finish atop the 3A Central Region, and earn a playoff berth, but building a foundation and creating a program culture are equally important. What will indicate success and progress other than the final score? “Little things – discipline, compete for four quarters, paying attention on and off the field, hustle all the time, academics, and being on time,” Molander named as a few priorities that mean just as much, or more, as the final result on the scoreboard. “Results come from everybody doing little things correctly, so that’s the biggest thing for me.”

Q & A

What are you most looking forward to taking the field in a varsity game for the first time in Eastmark’s history? “I’m looking most forward to playing with my team. We moved up as a team, as brothers and this year is going to be a special year.” – Sophomore Duante Debbs, Middle Linebacker/Center What are a few things that the Firebirds’ coaching staff is really encouraging your team to do from game to game? “One is focusing on the little things and (another is) doing our job. That will help us get through the season [with our desired results].” – Sophomore Brayden Prosser, Offensive Tackle/Defensive End What does it mean to you be a part of the foundation and developing culture that is being established at Eastmark? “We’re coached to go day-by-day, but thinking, maybe, about the future it’s cool to know we’re the first varsity team. It is up to us whether we want to make a name for ourselves or we (don’t). Obviously, I know my teammates and I want to make (our mark), so we are working harder and harder every day to focus on our assignments.” – Sophomore Alex Campos Wide Receiver/Defensive Back How did COVID-19 affect your team? “We took (the pandemic) very seriously. If we are told to wear mask, we’re wearing a mask. If we are told to be six feet apart, we’re going to be six feet apart. We painted dots on the field to keep gear and water bottles socially distant. We had to have some reminding running a couple of times – if we can’t stay six feet apart, we’re going to get six feet apart on this (white) line now – but they figured it out. Overall, the players did great.” – Scooter Molander, Head Coach Plans for fans As is the new reality for all of us during these times of COVID-19, all plans will remain fluid for likely the remainder of the season. Eastmark officials are planning to allow 50% capacity, home and visitors combined – each home game. Concessions will be open. Ticket purchases MUST be made in advance online. No tickets will be sold or distributed at the stadium. Check with the school for e-ticket purchase information.





When you arrive for tonight’s game, you will find spectators policies, and QR codes for purchasing home and away tickets. Beat the line and get your tickets now at https://t.co/ypPOoksWBm. pic.twitter.com/fQDLJZ5cwW — Eastmark High School Athletics (@ehs_firebirds) September 30, 2020

Click here to view the Firebirds’ 2020 schedule.