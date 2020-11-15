ArizonaVarsity - Eight Things I learned: Mountain Pointe at Queen Creek

Here are eight things I learned in Queen Creek’s 57 – 16 win against visiting Mountain Pointe. 1. Twenty-seven Bulldogs' seniors played their final regular-season home game and were recognized during a pre-game ceremony. Four of those 27 – Trey Reynolds (Utah), Krew Jackson (Kansas State), Isaia Glass (Arizona State), and Hunter Barth (Cal-Berkley) – all signed with Power 5 schools. A fifth senior – Derrick Brown – holds an offer from Idaho and is likely to play at the next level as well. There are more, including the injured Cavan Riggs, who expect to play collegiately. This senior class is arguably the most talented group of players assembled at Queen Creek. 2. Queen Creek junior quarterback Devin Brown has said throughout the season the chemistry between he and his receivers was improving each week. Friday night was further evidence he was speaking truth, as he connected with senior receiver Miles Molander for two touchdowns. Last week the duo hooked up for a 60-yard scoring play.

3. Mountain Pointe remained winless following Friday’s defeat, however from my view the Pride shouldn’t be. Clearly, the team is not playing to its potential because I saw better talent than the final score indicated. Senior Julian Rohan and junior Devon Sparks stood out. I have every confidence head coach Eric Lauer will get the program headed in the right direction sooner than later.

4. Years ago, when Payton Barlow’s older brother – Weston – was a Bulldog, then Queen Creek head coach Travis Schureman once referred to the latter as a “Ferrari.” I wouldn’t argue, but the former might be a McLaren. On Friday, Payton rushed for more than 100 yards for the third-straight game and scored on a 49-yard touchdown run. Three of his last four touchdown runs have been from 57, 56, 49 yards out. Did I mention he’s only a junior?

5. Barro’s Pizza in Queen Creek is a popular postgame destination on Friday’s following Bulldogs’ victories. It was a popular destination on Saturday afternoon, too. Queen Creek’s defense was promised pizza and wings if it scored a touchdown. Senior Hunter Barth delivered with a pick-six in the third quarter. Thin crust sausage and mushroom well-done is my choice at Barro’s.

🏈 @hunter_barth_ with PICK-6! What a game he’s having. J Ingram PAT is good. 11:01 3Q, @QC_football up 43-3. #TeamAZV — Andrew Luberda (@Andrew_Luberda) November 14, 2020

6. Speaking of Barth, there had been some chatter about the Bulldogs’ third-leading receiver from a year ago being more involved on offense this season. On Friday, he was – big time. He finished with a pair of touchdown receptions, which were his first of the season. He was targeted by Brown several times and had his best offensive game of this season.

2 plays later, @dbrownqb33 7-yd TD pass to @hunter_barth_, their 2nd of the night. J Ingram PAT is good. 16 secs left in half, @QC_football leads @MPHS_Football, 36-3. #TeamAZV — Andrew Luberda (@Andrew_Luberda) November 14, 2020

7. Queen Creek sophomore Porter Reynolds looks poised to take over for older brother Trey in short-yardage situations on offense. The dynamic 6-foot 225-pound defensive end scored his first touchdown of the season on Friday, a one-yard run in a spot his brother usually excels. The first person to signal the touchdown? Trey, of course.

QC 1&goal at 3. Next play, @PReynoldsqc w/1-yd TD run. J Ingram PAT is good. @QC_football increases lead to 29-3. 5:10 left in half. #TeamAZV — Andrew Luberda (@Andrew_Luberda) November 14, 2020

8. Finally, Bulldogs’ senior tight end Colby Garvin, who broke his collarbone during last week’s game, underwent surgery on Thursday. Please join me in wishing him a safe and speedy recovery.

Postgame Sound

“I felt good; I love making plays on both sides of the ball. It was [the result] of great preparation throughout the week. Devin and I have great chemistry, and I’m pretty sure that showed (on Friday).” – Queen Creek senior Hunter Barth “It was the first Pick-6 of my high school career, so that was exciting. I watch a lot of film during the week and certain plays I recognize quickly. I was able to read it and make the play. It was a great game.” – Barth “I thought it was a special night – Senior Night. To see us have the success we had was great.” – Queen Creek head coach Joe Germaine “Every single class is special, but there is something different about this (group). Obviously, it’s talented; there’s a lot of great players, but I amazed and so happy with the camaraderie that they have with one another. Just think of this year – it’s been tough with COVID-19 and losing Hunter (Vindiola). If we didn’t have this type of senior class and the character, I wonder where we would be. It’s been fun to be with them every day.” – Germaine “Hunter is one of the top two or three players on our team, and he probably could be our best receiver. We put so much emphasis on our defense and he has such an important role that we try to focus him there. With Colby (Garvin) going down, I think Hunter is going to have a bigger role offensively out of necessity.” – Germaine “I think Devin did a lot great things that go unnoticed – good pre-snap reads, getting the ball to the right guys – which was really impressive (on Friday).” – Germaine “Every week we’re trying to get better; that’s our goal. We’re not running anything special for any team, we’re just running what we run and getting comfortable with it. We’re keeping it simple and our guys are making plays.” – Queen Creek junior Devin Brown “(Hunter) is one of our best receivers, one of our best (players). Just having him on the field, making plays all over the field, I’m so happy to have him on our team.” – Brown